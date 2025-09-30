ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 30 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 6.570 16.08% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 6.060 -6.63% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.130 9.23% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.220 8.15% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.540 -5.28% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.435 6.10% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.660 5.91% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.560 -3.52% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.910 5.68% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.145 -3.38% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.000 5.63% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.570 -3.25% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.820 4.56% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.650 -3.23% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 4.44% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.840 -3.03% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.520 4.13% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.870 -2.98% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.030 4.04% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 90.250 -2.96% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.090 3.89% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.825 -2.94% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.425 3.26% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.980 -2.92% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.145 3.15% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.020 -2.90% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 25.980 3.10% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 11.570 -2.77% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.845 3.05% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 1.940 -2.76% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.740 3.01% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 6.990 -2.65% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.230 2.88% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.950 -2.47% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.800 2.79% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.730 -2.46% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 14.270 2.74% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 -2.44%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms