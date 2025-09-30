BLUETTI RVSolar 48V Power System Now Available to Streamline Caravans & Boats Installs

PR NewsWire | Sep 30 2025

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global innovator in clean energy, has released the RVSolar 48V Power System, a fully integrated solution boasting 30-minute core connection for RVs, boats, and off-grid setups. Recently honored with the IFA Innovation Award for "Best in Tech for Good," the RVSolar is now available on BLUETTI’s website.



BLUETTI RVSolar 48V Power System

Reliable Power That Covers It All

This RVSolar system provides up to 6kW (AC + DC) or 5kVA power, enough to run 99% of RV appliances—from dual-zone air conditioners and water pumps to microwaves and lights. With modular expansion up to 122kWh, it offers extended energy for weekend road trips or months-long boondocking. Its EV-grade LiFePO4 batteries are IP65-rated water-resistant and feature self-heating, ensuring all-weather power in Australia’s harshest climates.

Screw-and-Go Setup, No Expert Required

At the core is the RV5 Power Hub, a 5-in-1 unit combining an inverter charger, MPPT solar controller, alternator charger, DC converter, and built-in protection. With all wiring included, the streamlined design allows the core system to be set up and powered on in just 30 minutes, up to 90% faster than conventional systems. Automatic self-configuration and miswiring protection add peace of mind for first-time DIYers.

Flexible, Widely Compatible, and DIY-able

The RVSolar recharges in just 90 minutes via campsite hookups, solar, generators, or alternators. Compatible with BLUETTI and third-party parts through CAN, RV-C, and NMEA 2000, it upgrades caravans, motorhomes, yachts, or trailers with ease. Its 48V design is 30% more efficient than 12V systems, while automotive-grade B4810 batteries deliver 6,000+ cycles for up to 17 years. Certified by Intertek, the system ensures safe, reliable, and eco-friendly power.

Smart Control at Your Fingertips

With the optional Epanel Smart Distribution Panel and 10.1-inch Epad screen, travellers can monitor and control up to 4 AC and 20 DC appliances in real time. BLUETTI app offers smarter power management and detailed insights into connected devices, like water tank levels. Built-in AI diagnostics and fault alerts keep users in control, wherever their journey takes them.

Availability and Pricing



The RVSolar 48V Power System officially launched on September 30 on BLUETTI’s official website in Australia. The base package debuts at A$4,799, while the full smart package with Epanel and Epad is available at a launch price of A$5,999. Customers can also enjoy an additional 10% discount by using the code RSS10 at checkout.

