ESG Focus: Australia’s Energy Transition – Who Wins, Who Loses, And What To Watch

ESG Focus | Sep 30 2025

List StockArray ( [0] => AGL [1] => ORG )

This story features AGL ENERGY LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AGL

The company is included in ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

FNArena's dedicated ESG Focus news section zooms in on matters Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) that are increasingly guiding investors preferences and decisions globally. For more news updates, past and future:

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/daily-financial-news/category/esg-focus/

The Albanese government has set an ambitious power supply target for 2035 and the challenge is on for major utilities to prevent blackouts and add new capacity on schedule.

-Australia has legislated a -43% emissions cut by 2030 and net-zero by 2050

-Policy target includes an ambitious 82% renewable electricity target by decade's end

-Targets can only be met if construction of power supply from renewables accelerates sharply

-Tension between coal’s exit and the need for new supply sets the stage for the big utilities

By Lily Brown

Australia’s Energy Transition: Who Wins, Who Loses, and What Investors Should Watch

Australia is rewriting its energy playbook. After decades of resistance, the country has legislated a -43% emissions cut by 2030 and net-zero by 2050, with an ambitious 82% renewable electricity target by decade’s end.

For a nation whose former Prime Minister famously waved coal in Parliament in 2017, this represents a fundamental federal strategy shift.

The pivot is substantive; the Albanese government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) aims to underwrite 32GW of new renewable capacity, while the Rewiring the Nation program has committed $20bn to transmission infrastructure, and state governments are accelerating grid connections.

Why Now? The Converging Pressures

Multiple forces have made the status quo untenable. Solar and wind are now among Australia’s cheapest forms of new generation, though system integration costs add complexity. Coal plants averaging over 30 years face surging unplanned outages and escalating maintenance costs.

International pressure has intensified as Australia’s major trading partners —Japan, South Korea, and China— set net-zero targets, reshaping demand patterns. Global institutional investors are increasingly excluding coal financing, making it scarcer and more expensive.

The technology equation has also fundamentally changed. Battery storage costs have plummeted, making grid-scale storage commercially viable. Corporate Australia has moved decisively, with major energy users demanding renewable power purchase agreements, driving new projects despite grid congestion and connection delays.

Yet, expert warnings are explicit: Australia will likely fall short of its 82% renewable target unless construction accelerates sharply. CIS’s contracted capacity remains well below target, while state governments are making varying levels of progress.

Amid this uncertainty, the question isn’t whether the grid will transform; it’s whether build-out can keep pace with coal closures without triggering reliability crises or bill shocks that could undermine public support.

As Clean Energy Council’s outgoing CEO Kane Thornton put it, “The time for complacency is over, it’s time to remove the hand brakes and get on with building what is required”.

Where the Grid Stands Now

Renewables supplied an estimated 61% of National Electricity Market (NEM) generation in FY2024, with wind and solar hitting a record 75.6% share for a half-hour period in November. That momentum is visible in the project pipeline as well as on the day-to-day grid.

Daniel Westerman, Australia Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) CEO, has spelled out the delivery task and the line between ambition and reality:

“The pipeline of new developments is strong, with 26GW considered as either committed or anticipated generation and storage… [implying] a step-up in delivery of new projects from the record 4.4GW commissioned in FY25, to between 5.2GW and 10.1GW each year for the next five years.”

The reliability caveat is explicit: “If these planned investments are delivered on time and in full, reliability can be managed within the standard for the 10-year outlook”.

That “if” is the story. Connection queues, transmission bottlenecks and local permitting remain the choke points.

Gas: Why It’s Still Central (And Still Contested)

While politics flare over nuclear, the operational debate is about firming. AGL CEO Damien Nicks framed it plainly:

“A strong reminder of the importance of gas through Australia’s energy transition… ensuring essential system services are still available to the power system during periods of renewable intermittency, which can be fired up and down quickly when needed”.

The economics remain compelling. Graeme Bethune of EnergyQuest notes Australian LNG exports realised $15.87/gigajoule in Q2 versus $7.73/GJ for domestic East Coast gas, explaining continued LNG focus despite questions about long-term Asian demand.

Producers are positioning around that window. Woodside’s CEO Meg O’Neill explained:

“Woodside Energy is making investments designed to set us up for profitable cash generation through the 2030s,” including Beaumont New Ammonia in Texas, the Scarborough Energy Project in Western Australia, Trion off Mexico and Louisiana LNG, reflecting Woodside’s strategy to “thrive through the energy transition by developing a low cost, lower-carbon, profitable, resilient and diversified portfolio”.

Coal Exits and the Reliability Tightrope

Coal closures are now dated: Liddell is done; Eraring is slated to shut by 2030; Loy Yang A by 2035. AEMO expects around 14GW of coal capacity to leave by 2030. The official line is that reliability risks are manageable if new projects arrive on time.

But shifting closure dates betray the uncertainty. Eraring was due to close in 2025, then 2029, and now 2030 or later. Loy Yang A’s revised date is 10 years earlier than once expected but still slower than activists wanted. The extensions reflect the same concern: preventing blackouts and price spikes if replacement capacity lags.

The tension between coal’s exit and the need for new supply sets the stage for the big utilities. Policymakers can tinker with timelines, but it is companies like AGL Energy ((AGL)) and Origin Energy ((ORG)) that must deliver the assets to fill the gap.

Case Study: Utilities Straddling Transition and Bills

AGL remains the bellwether because it touches generation, firming and retail. Nicks has tied strategy to hard targets and sequencing:

“Our 2025 Climate Transition Action Plan (CTAP) represents a major milestone… Decarbonisation is at the heart of our strategy”.

That plan has been backed by spend and asset moves. Nicks said FY25 had been a year of strong execution, with the development pipeline tripling to 9.6GW since 2022.

He pointed to more than -$900m deployed into batteries and strategic deals, including the Liddell Battery, Firm Power, and Terrain Solar.

“Our results reflect the flexibility and resilience of our generation portfolio and retail business”, he added, noting underlying net profit of $640m, EBITDA of $2.01bn, and a 48c dividend.

For investors, vertical integration provides the edge. AGL and Origin’s retail arms generate predictable cashflow when wholesale markets swing. Along with EnergyAustralia, the ‘big three’ hold majority residential market share, providing ballast for funding asset build-out while managing the political firing line of balancing customer affordability, regulatory scrutiny, and transition costs.

Vertical integration is less about legacy than survival; retail profits cushion capital-intensive generation shifts, differentiating companies that can ride out transition from those risking stranding.

Global Cross-currents and the Sentiment Squeeze

The survival advantage matters because Australia’s integrated utilities may be able to lean on retail earnings to fund the transition, but they still compete for the same turbines, cables, and batteries as their global peers.

And here, sentiment becomes a binding constraint. As Bethune put it, “2024 was a terrible year for investing in energy, anywhere and of any kind… Investors are happy to pile into AI stocks but not energy.”

That mood is already reflected in equity pricing: the ASX Energy Index fell nearly 19% in 2024, underperforming every other sector despite strong LNG revenues and utilities’ transition rhetoric.

Vertical integration may give AGL and Origin a cushion, but if capital markets stay this sceptical, even the best-prepared players will find it harder to deliver projects at speed.

What to Watch Next (Signals, Not Slogans)

–Delivery pace vs closure pace: monthly additions of renewables and storage compared with notified coal exits.

–Connection milestones: fewer late-stage connection delays for large projects would be the clearest proof of process reform.

–Firming mix: how much firming is coming from gas peakers versus batteries and demand-side resources, and where it’s located relative to constraints.

–Transmission progress: tangible movement on priority corridors; otherwise, stranded generation risk persists.

–Household economics: bill trends and uptake of rooftop solar and behind-the-meter batteries; policy there moves public acceptance.

–Export dynamics: LNG contract flows into Japan, China, Korea and Taiwan; any softening would ripple through producer strategies.

Investor Takeaway: Execution, Not Aspiration

The transition story is alive and well; the policy, the targets, and the capital are all in place. But the equity market’s verdict is unambiguous: delivery is everything.

The winners won’t necessarily be those with the boldest announcements. They’ll be the companies that actually bring capacity online, manage customer costs, and navigate regulatory complexity without blowing out budgets or timelines.

Interestingly, while the energy sector was facing its lowest point in 2024, AGL bucked the trend. Bethune noted,

“In Australia… AGL was up 46% and Origin Energy up 29%. It is clearly better to be a buyer of renewable energy than a wind or solar project developer and owner”.

For investors, the dilemma is balancing conviction in the structural trend with caution about execution risk.

FNArena’s dedicated ESG Focus news section zooms in on matters Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) that are increasingly guiding investors preferences and decisions globally. For more news updates, past and future:

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/daily-financial-news/category/esg-focus/

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms