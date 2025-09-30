EVOLVE MVMT Launches Wearable to Track Shock Absorption for Runners

PR NewsWire | Sep 30 2025

Revolutionary running tech offers real-time insights into step quality, injury risk, and performance.

BYRON BAY, Australia, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EVOLVE MVMT has launched the world’s first wearable designed specifically to measure shock absorption and step quality for runners on Kickstarter. Unlike traditional wearables that track pace, distance, or heart rate, EVOLVE MVMT focuses on how well the body absorbs impact – a critical factor in both injury prevention and performance.

The device is now available on Kickstarter at a special early bird price of US$199, a 60% discount off the future retail price of US$499

The campaign hit a major milestone, reaching full funding in just 4 minutes. Within the first few days, EVOLVE MVMT has already surpassed 350% of its original goal, proving strong demand for smarter running insights.

"As a Sports Physician, I know how relevant shock absorption is. EVOLVE MVMT will be invaluable, from injured patients to recreational runners and professional athletes."

– Dr. Bob Sallis, Sports Physician, Professor Emeritus, Kaiser Permanente; Medical Consultant, LA Clippers & LAFC

From city streets to mountain trails, EVOLVE MVMT delivers real-time, actionable feedback to help runners stay injury-free and perform at their best. Whether you’re a beginner or elite athlete, the device provides game-changing metrics:

Shock Absorption & Injury Risk – Understand how your body handles impact

– Understand how your body handles impact Running Efficiency – Track cadence, stride quality, and speed optimization

– Track cadence, stride quality, and speed optimization Fatigue Detection – Monitor physical and mental fatigue in real time

– Monitor physical and mental fatigue in real time Footwear Effectiveness – Compare shoes with measurable data

– Compare shoes with measurable data Terrain Analysis – See how different surfaces affect performance

EVOLVE MVMT straps to the ankle and pairs via Bluetooth with smartphones, smartwatches, or tablets. It also works offline, storing data for post-run analysis. During runs, vibration and light alerts provide instant feedback to correct form. The companion app displays step-by-step breakdowns for deeper insights after each session.

About EVOLVE MVMT

EVOLVE MVMT combines science, sports medicine, and wearable innovation to help athletes of all levels move smarter, train better, and reduce injury risk.

Kickstarter Page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/evolvemvmt/evolve-mvmt-the-next-generation-in-wearable-technology

Instagram: @evolvemvmt_

