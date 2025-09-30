Line of Credit Ultra a ‘game-changer’ for SMEs seeking fast, flexible funding

PR NewsWire | Sep 30 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) now have access to a smarter line of credit designed to adapt to their needs, providing financial flexibility to manage cash flow and capture rapid growth opportunities.

Bizcap has launched its Line of Credit (LOC) Ultra globally, making the product available in every market where the lender provides funding. In Australia and New Zealand, SMEs can access a line of credit up to $500,000.

LOC Ultra will empower businesses who need fast access to funds, with finance approved within 24 hours, and repayment rates as low as 1.25% per week for the first four weeks.

Advisers will find LOC Ultra particularly suitable for cashflow-heavy clients who draw down and repay the facility frequently. The application process is quick and easy, with minimal documentation required.

LOC Ultra is also an excellent fit for businesses seeking an alternative to invoice financing or debtor finance. Instead of waiting weeks or months for customers to pay, clients can access an upfront cash advance by using outstanding customer invoices as collateral, unlocking working capital exactly when they need it.

The product’s flexibility makes it ideal for clients who prefer to draw funds on a sporadic basis, taking advantage of available credit only when opportunities or short-term cash gaps arise.

As a leader in fast and flexible business finance across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK and Europe, Bizcap is excited to add LOC Ultra to its product offering.

"The positioning of the LOC Ultra product is truly exciting – it’s a game-changer because it allows us to step into a part of the non-bank lending market that’s traditionally been dominated by debtor and invoice finance," said Rebecca del Rio, Bizcap’s Chief Revenue Officer.

"We’re eager to cater to a part of the market that’s long been underserved, and the early feedback from our Australian partners has been fantastic. They’re seeing strong client uptake and far fewer headaches in setting up these facilities."

Bizcap’s Chief Credit Officer, Tony Truong said LOC Ultra will allow businesses to manage key expenses, payroll during seasonal lulls, and expansion planning.

"Business owners are often frustrated by rigid credit models that ignore the realities of running an SME. With LOC Ultra, we’ve created a breakthrough solution – our credit decisioning is out of the box, factoring in the qualitative data and context that business owners and their advisers provide. That pragmatic approach is what sets Bizcap apart," he said.

"With its rapid turnaround time and fast repayment period, Line of Credit Ultra is designed for businesses that need to move quickly. Whether it’s taking advantage of seasonal demand, covering a gap in working capital, or funding a short-term project, our solution ensures SMEs have the capital they need, exactly when they need it," added Bizcap’s Chief Operating Officer, Adam Szental.

Product features:

Draw limit : $50,000 – $500,000

: – Fast funding : Access funds within 24 hours

: Access funds within 24 hours Competitive rates: Lowest rates apply from weeks 0-4, giving SMEs who need quick turnaround funding favourable payback rates. Note: additional fees apply.

Bizcap is offering select advisers access to bring this solution to their clients. Bizcap’s Tick ‘n’ Flick option is also available for this product, where advisers can hand the customer’s details over to Bizcap’s lending team to guide the customer, all while earning commission without having to do the heavy lifting.

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a global non-bank business lender offering fast, flexible funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK and Europe. Founded in 2019, Bizcap empowers SMEs by offering approvals in as little as three hours, with same-day funding available. Bizcap has funded more than 42,000 SMEs, totalling $1.9 billion, while holding a 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating.

For more information, visit bizcap.com.au

