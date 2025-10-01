ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 01 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 5.740 23.18% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.880 -10.66% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.990 18.18% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -10.64% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.960 10.71% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.570 -7.17% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.670 10.10% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.360 -6.35% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.370 5.97% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.400 -5.92% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 8.190 5.81% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.680 -5.88% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.500 5.46% XYZ – BLOCK INC 108.560 -5.80% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED 40.570 5.40% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.965 -4.61% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.750 5.34% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.970 -4.05% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.080 5.21% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 39.580 -3.79% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 66.860 4.99% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.285 -3.75% DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED 3.250 4.84% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.400 -3.61% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.550 4.41% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.200 4.32% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.195 -2.50% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.930 4.27% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 41.470 -2.49% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.220 4.18% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 22.830 -2.27% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.070 4.07% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.940 -2.23% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 29.140 3.77% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 49.500 -2.14% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.750 3.45% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.870 -2.05% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.720 2.64% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.460 -1.97%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms