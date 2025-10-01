ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 01 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 5.740 23.18% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.880 -10.66%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.990 18.18% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -10.64%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.960 10.71% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.570 -7.17%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.670 10.10% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.360 -6.35%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.370 5.97% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.400 -5.92%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 8.190 5.81% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.680 -5.88%
SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.500 5.46% XYZ – BLOCK INC 108.560 -5.80%
SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED 40.570 5.40% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.965 -4.61%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.750 5.34% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.970 -4.05%
A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.080 5.21% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 39.580 -3.79%
MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 66.860 4.99% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.285 -3.75%
DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED 3.250 4.84% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.400 -3.61%
SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.550 4.41% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13%
TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.200 4.32% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.195 -2.50%
PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.930 4.27% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 41.470 -2.49%
AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.220 4.18% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 22.830 -2.27%
RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.070 4.07% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.940 -2.23%
JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 29.140 3.77% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 49.500 -2.14%
QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.750 3.45% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.870 -2.05%
DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.720 2.64% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.460 -1.97%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-10-25

Oct 01 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
SiteMinder’s Deeper Connectivity For Growth

Oct 01 2025 - Small Caps
3
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

Oct 01 2025 - Technicals
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 01, 2025

Oct 01 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
As The Paradigm Shifts, Liquidity Is Here To Stay

Oct 01 2025 - International

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-09-2025

Sep 05 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-09-2025

Sep 02 2025 - Australia
3
Hardware Horizon Brightens For Metcash

Sep 12 2025 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-09-2025

Sep 04 2025 - Australia
5
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 23-09-2025

Sep 29 2025 - ESG Focus
6
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Sep 2025

Sep 12 2025 - Weekly Reports