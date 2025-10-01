ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 01 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|5.740
|23.18%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.880
|-10.66%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.990
|18.18%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.210
|-10.64%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.960
|10.71%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.570
|-7.17%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.670
|10.10%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.360
|-6.35%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.370
|5.97%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.400
|-5.92%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|8.190
|5.81%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.680
|-5.88%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|8.500
|5.46%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|108.560
|-5.80%
|SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED
|40.570
|5.40%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.965
|-4.61%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.750
|5.34%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|4.970
|-4.05%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|9.080
|5.21%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|39.580
|-3.79%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|66.860
|4.99%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.285
|-3.75%
|DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED
|3.250
|4.84%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.400
|-3.61%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|3.550
|4.41%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.155
|-3.13%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.200
|4.32%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.195
|-2.50%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.930
|4.27%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|41.470
|-2.49%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|9.220
|4.18%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|22.830
|-2.27%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.070
|4.07%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.940
|-2.23%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|29.140
|3.77%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|49.500
|-2.14%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.750
|3.45%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.870
|-2.05%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.720
|2.64%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.460
|-1.97%
