Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 01, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Oct 01 2025

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AAR AR9 ASL ASN AUC AZY BTR EML FPR GBZ GOR IFT JHX KCN KMD (2) LTR MM8 NWL PDI PMV (2) PRU RMS RRL RSG RXL RXR SDR SMI SOM STK TCG TRE TTM VAU WAF WGX

JHX JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $28.08

Jarden rates ((JHX)) as Overweight (2) -

James Hardie Industries has released its AGM notice with Jarden noting focus on CEO pay, director elections, and a proposed 26% rise in non-executive director fees to US$4.8m.

The broker argues both board and management benefit from the costly Azek acquisition, which raised leverage to 3.5 times earnings (EBITDA) and added governance risks.

Proposed 2026-28 long-term incentives (LTI) are more quantitative, with one-third return on capital employed (ROCE), one-third total shareholder return (TSR) versus the S&P500, and one-third a mixed scorecard. Citi suggests targets appear easier to achieve.

Overweight rating and $38.00 target price.

This report was published on September 24, 2025.

Target price is $38.00 Current Price is $28.08 Difference: $9.92

If JHX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $35.22, suggesting upside of 25.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 120.07 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 121.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 198.66 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 169.4, implying annual growth of 39.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.6.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

KCN KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $3.84

Moelis rates ((KCN)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Moelis initiates coverage of Kingsgate Consolidated with a Buy rating and $4.80 target price. The company operates the Chatree Gold Mine in central Thailand.

After a six-year suspension, the mine has reinstated operations which commenced mid-2024 following a refurbishment of the facilities. This is Thailand's only gold mine and is open pit, hosting two parallel plants with nameplate capacity of 5mtpa.

Since the restart, processing recoveries have averaged around 82% gold and circa 52% silver, with throughput already above nameplate in FY25 at 5.4mt and a 4Q25 exit rate at an annualised capacity of circa 5.7mt.

The miner also has the Nueva Esperanza project in Chile, which is at pre-feasibility stage.

This report was published on September 26, 2025.

Target price is $4.80 Current Price is $3.84 Difference: $0.96

If KCN meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 43.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.81.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 50.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.66.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

KMD KMD BRANDS LIMITED

Sports & Recreation - Overnight Price: $0.24

Canaccord Genuity rates ((KMD)) as Hold (3) -

KMD Brands has outlined its “Next Level” turnaround strategy. By FY28, management is targeting a 60% gross margin, operating expenses below 50% of sales, earnings (EBITDA) margins above 10%, and net working capital below 16%.

Management has also initiated a -$25m cost reset to ease cost-of-doing-business (CODB) pressures.

FY25 trading remained volatile, observes the analyst, though Kathmandu sales in early FY26 have improved, with gross profit dollars up 11% in the first seven weeks. Rip Curl delivered $550m in sales but saw margin compression, while Oboz remains loss-making.

Canaccord maintains a Hold rating, cutting its target price to 25c from 27c pending evidence of stronger profitability.

This report was published on September 25, 2025.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.24 Difference: $0.01

If KMD meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.46 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 16.47.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.82 cents and EPS of 0.91 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.34.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((KMD)) as Overweight (2) -

KMD Brands reported FY25 earnings (EBITDA) of NZ$18m, down -65% year-on-year and a record low, with margin contraction of -410bps in 2H25 as clearance activity intensified, explains Jarden.

Sales trends improved through the half, though Kathmandu remained weak, while net debt fell to NZ$53m on tighter working capital management, observes the broker.

The analysts expect FY26 to be challenging, with a further -400bps of margin compression in 1H26 across brands due to tariffs and inventory clearance. Recovery is forecast to begin in 2H26, supported by new product initiatives and merchandising improvements.

The broker lowers its FY26 earnings forecast by -26% to NZ$38m. Target price remains NZ$0.45 and Overweight rating retained.

This report was published on September 24, 2025.

Current Price is $0.24. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.64 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 37.68.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.64 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.09.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources