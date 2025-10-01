SKINGRAPHICA: World First Luxury Skincare For Skinart

PR NewsWire | Oct 01 2025

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SKINGRAPHICA is the first luxury skincare line for skin art, rewriting the rules of the multi billion-dollar tattoo industry. This Australian company has created a scientifically advanced, dermatologically tested, and performance-led skincare system specifically for tattooed skin.



Founded by skin artist Mikael Ramgard and Mat Baxter

The brand’s formulations are a world first, developed using a custom-built AI engine trained on skin science, biochemistry, and tattoo ink behavior, with human formulators finessing the final products. This innovative partnership has created a full line of products, including a world-first tattoo restoration cream called LUME.

Unlike most skincare, which is not designed for the altered structure and pigment of tattooed skin, SKINGRAPHICA uses targeted, stage-specific formulations. Tattoos live in the dermis, and general skincare often contains ingredients that are not Ink-Safe™. These include strong resurfacing acids, high-strength retinoids, and harsh peels, which can thin the skin, accelerate cell turnover, and blur or mute tattoo color. SKINGRAPHICA avoids these harsh, ink-compromising actives, engineering every formula with Ink-Safe™ biochemistry.

The brand’s core products address the full lifecycle of a tattoo:

PRIME ($254AUD / $165USD , 30ml): A lightweight serum with ceramides, ectoin, and panthenol to hydrate and protect the skin barrier before a tattoo.

Founded by Mat Baxter and artist Mikael Ramgard, SKINGRAPHICA bridges artistry and science to represent a new class of tattoo-dermatological adjuncts. With 6.6 million Australians having tattoos, and 39% of Gen Z having one, SKINGRAPHICA is meeting a clear customer need that has been ignored major beauty retailers. The brand is launching with a direct-to-consumer model, shipping to over 50 countries from October 1, 2025.

Media Contact:

Hollie Smith

hollie@shapr.com.au

