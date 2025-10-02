ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 02 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 3.350 12.04% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.990 -13.31% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.200 12.00% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 5.180 -9.76% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.190 11.15% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.260 -8.17% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.965 9.66% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 49.500 -5.61% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.285 8.90% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED 39.060 -3.72% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.815 8.67% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 31.550 -3.07% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.370 8.27% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.510 -2.96% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.280 7.69% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.770 -2.46% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 7.14% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.130 -2.19% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 19.990 6.90% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.870 -2.05% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 19.680 6.84% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.445 -2.03% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.280 6.84% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 8.030 -1.95% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.960 6.75% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 224.990 -1.90% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.650 5.88% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 15.460 -1.84% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.540 5.83% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.240 -1.50% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.280 5.56% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 22.710 -1.48% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.770 5.45% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.640 -1.34% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.440 5.40% RMD – RESMED INC 40.840 -1.26% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.480 5.08% DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED 3.210 -1.23% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.850 5.03% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 25.600 -1.20%

