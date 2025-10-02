ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 02 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|3.350
|12.04%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.990
|-13.31%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|4.200
|12.00%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|5.180
|-9.76%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|3.190
|11.15%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|3.260
|-8.17%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.965
|9.66%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|49.500
|-5.61%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.285
|8.90%
|SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED
|39.060
|-3.72%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.815
|8.67%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|31.550
|-3.07%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.370
|8.27%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|8.510
|-2.96%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.280
|7.69%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.770
|-2.46%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.225
|7.14%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.130
|-2.19%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|19.990
|6.90%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.870
|-2.05%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|19.680
|6.84%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.445
|-2.03%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.280
|6.84%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|8.030
|-1.95%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.960
|6.75%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|224.990
|-1.90%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.650
|5.88%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|15.460
|-1.84%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.540
|5.83%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|7.240
|-1.50%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.280
|5.56%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|22.710
|-1.48%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.770
|5.45%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|23.640
|-1.34%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.440
|5.40%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|40.840
|-1.26%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.480
|5.08%
|DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED
|3.210
|-1.23%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.850
|5.03%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|25.600
|-1.20%
