Eroad Promises Profitable Growth Ahead

Small Caps | 10:00 AM

New research points to upside from connected and autonomous vehicles for Eroad's transport technology business, especially from new regulations in New Zealand.

-Eroad a beneficiary of connected and autonomous vehicles

-Potential regulatory win via New Zealand incumbency

-Move to profitability and FCF positivity in FY25

-Inaugural Moelis research highlights multiple growth options

By Mark Woodruff

Since reporting FY25 results in May, shares in New Zealand-based transport technology business Eroad ((ERD)) have staged a strong rally on the ASX, with the share price climbing from around 80c to $2.29 at yesterday’s close, having peaked at $2.60 earlier in September.

The company’s evolution to a broader vehicle fleet operations platform from a pure telematics provider is being aided by the significant growth opportunity from new road use-based excise charges. There is also potential upside from autonomous vehicles in the longer-term.

In this context, telematics refers to onboard hardware such as GPS, sensors, and diagnostics units that capture and transmit data via wireless networks.

Eroad’s hardware-enabled SaaS platform allows commercial and government fleets to monitor emissions, improve safety, and comply with increasingly complex regulations.

Gathered data can relate to vehicle location, routes, utilisation, driver behaviour, fuel consumption, engine performance and compliance requirements including road user charges (RUC), hours of service, and tax reporting.

Pioneering the world’s first nationwide GPS-based electronic road user charging (eRUC) system in New Zealand, Eroad remains the market leader in such compliance.

The company’s connected platform helps manage vehicles, assets, and drivers with real-time visibility and control, serving highly regulated industries such as freight, construction, and food transport across New Zealand, Australia, and North America.

Services are integrated into customers’ core fleet operations. Moelis, in new research coverage released just last week, believes these services present multiple growth opportunities.

In recent years the company has pivoted from rapid expansion to a “growth with discipline” strategy, focusing on core markets, enterprise customers, and product innovation while improving profitability.

Moelis explains management has also refined its strategy to align with shifting industry dynamics, driven by the transition to electrification and the advent of connected vehicles.

The growing adoption of connected, and eventually autonomous, vehicles is generating vast amounts of data, explains the analyst, which telematics solutions can capture and analyse.

Potential regulatory bonus

Regulatory developments in Eroad’s home market are set to unlock significant long-term upside, with the company already processing 90% of New Zealand’s heavy vehicle eRUC kilometres.

In early-August, the New Zealand government announced a landmark policy to transition all vehicles (not just heavy trucks) to electronic Road User Charges by 2027, phasing out fuel taxes. This upcoming reform will add an estimated 3.5m additional vehicles into the eRUC system and will likely be passed within the next 12 months, Shaw and Partners suggests, given existing bipartisan support.

Eroad's core business is centred on both heavy vehicles and trucking fleets, but many clients also manage light commercial fleets, hence, Moelis sees a sizeable growth opportunity with the introduction of new road-use excise charges.

Shaw also points out the New Zealand government is highly motivated to ensure strong compliance, as road user charges generate more than NZ$1.5bn annually, making even small revenue leakages significant.

Canaccord Genuity explains the eRUC system will replace the long-standing fuel excise duty on petrol (currently around NZ70c per litre), reflecting the rapid growth of electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as the widening gap between road infrastructure costs and declining fuel excise revenue.

Eroad holds around 92% market share of electronic road user charges in New Zealand and is Canaccord Genuity considers it well positioned to benefit from first-mover advantage, incumbency, and integration with key public and private stakeholders.

Including the conversion of 800,000 vehicles on paper-based RUC and 3.5m passenger vehicles, the addressable market would increase by 4.3m vehicles should Eroad win the contract.

Anticipating a model similar to Australia’s eTag system, with an upfront hardware charge and recurring top-up or connection fees, the broker forecasts between $3-5 per vehicle per month, which could generate more than $150m in revenue for Eroad, delivered at elevated gross profit margins.

New products

Shaw highlights Eroad has demonstrated an ability to deliver relevant new products on a modern release cycle.

New products have included the Clarity Edge AI Dashcam (September 2024), Cold Chain Assurance Solution (August 2025), and Concrete Workflows, a suite of digital tools tailored for ready-mix concrete operations.

Past performance and contract wins

In FY24, the company achieved positive free cash flow of NZ$1.3m, a major improvement from the -NZ$29.9m cash outflow in FY23.

Adding thousands of subscriptions, but more importantly validating Eroad’s value proposition for large fleet operators, the company secured its largest-ever Australasian customer contract in June last year. A three-year deal was struck to deploy at least 5,000 units in a client’s Australian fleet and to renew 6,000 units in its New Zealand fleet.

In October 2024, Eroad teamed up with global telematics leader Geotab to introduce “Eroad Locate,” a simple and affordable tracking solution for light commercial vehicle fleets in A&NZ. This partnership integrates Geotab’s low-cost hardware with Eroad’s platform, allowing Eroad to tap into a largely underserved small-fleet segment which had previously been priced out of telematics.

Management also forged strategic partnerships in mid-2025 with maintenance software providers Fleetpal and Whip Around to offer integrated fleet maintenance and compliance solutions.

These collaborations combine Eroad’s real-time vehicle data with maintenance workflows, enabling fleet customers to automate inspections, schedule repairs by odometer triggers, reduce downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance via a single interface.