Rudi’s View: Amcor, Generation Development, Life360, Redox, Worley & More

Rudi's View | Oct 02 2025
Update on expert views, favourite stocks and Top Picks post the August results season in Australia.
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor
Morgan Stanley has nominated its post-August key small-/mid-cap ideas, supported by conviction on earnings and outlook:
-Redox ((RDX))
-Baby Bunting ((BBN))
-Life360 ((360))
As the in-house view has grown more confident about a more resilient global growth outlook, multiple changes have been made to the Australia Macro+ Model Portfolio and the Focus List.
A better growth outlook domestically translates into improved attractiveness for selected small and midcap companies, which is reflected in the changes made.
For the Australia Macro+ Model Portfolio:
Have been added in September:
-AMP ((AMP))
-BlueScope Steel ((BSL))
Generation Development ((GDG))
-GemLife Communities Group ((GLF))
-Iluka Resources ((ILU))
-Qube Holdings ((QUB))
-Seek ((SEK))
-Tuas Ltd ((TUA))
Have been removed:
-AGL Energy ((AGL))
-Amcor ((AMC))
-Cleanaway Waste Management ((CWY))
-WiseTech Global ((WTC))
Additions made to the Australia Macro+ Focus List:
-AMP
-BlueScope Steel
-GemLife Communities Group
-Iluka Resources
-Seek
-The Lottery Company ((TLC))
Have been removed:
-Car Group ((CAR))
-GPT Group ((GPT))
-James Hardie ((JHX))
-Orica ((ORI))
-Santos ((STO))
-Suncorp Group ((SUN))
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE