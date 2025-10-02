Rudi’s View: Amcor, Generation Development, Life360, Redox, Worley & More

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers.

Rudi's View | Oct 02 2025

Update on expert views, favourite stocks and Top Picks post the August results season in Australia.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Morgan Stanley has nominated its post-August key small-/mid-cap ideas, supported by conviction on earnings and outlook:

-Redox ((RDX))

-Baby Bunting ((BBN))

-Life360 ((360))

As the in-house view has grown more confident about a more resilient global growth outlook, multiple changes have been made to the Australia Macro+ Model Portfolio and the Focus List.

A better growth outlook domestically translates into improved attractiveness for selected small and midcap companies, which is reflected in the changes made.

For the Australia Macro+ Model Portfolio:

Have been added in September:

-AMP ((AMP))
-BlueScope Steel ((BSL))
Generation Development ((GDG))
-GemLife Communities Group ((GLF))
-Iluka Resources ((ILU))
-Qube Holdings ((QUB))
-Seek ((SEK))
-Tuas Ltd ((TUA))

Have been removed:

-AGL Energy ((AGL))
-Amcor ((AMC))
-Cleanaway Waste Management ((CWY))
-WiseTech Global ((WTC))

Additions made to the Australia Macro+ Focus List:

-AMP
-BlueScope Steel
-GemLife Communities Group
-Iluka Resources
-Seek
-The Lottery Company ((TLC))

Have been removed:

-Car Group ((CAR))
-GPT Group ((GPT))
-James Hardie ((JHX))
-Orica ((ORI))
-Santos ((STO))
-Suncorp Group ((SUN))

