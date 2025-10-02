Samsung Australia Expands Super Big TV Lineup with 115-Inch Neo QLED 4K TV

PR NewsWire | 8:30 AM

Samsung’s largest ever Neo QLED 4K model – QN90F – helps Australians go big without blur or on-screen distractions using AI-enhanced picture quality and Glare-Free technology

SYDNEY, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Australia has today announced its new 115" Neo QLED 4K QN90F is available for pre-order from Samsung.com/au and select retailers nationwide[1]. This new supersized Neo QLED QN90F is the largest screen ever to join Samsung’s expansive TV line-up and is optimised to deliver stunning details via AI-enhanced picture quality on the big screen. Made for Australian homes, the 115" Neo QLED QN90F features Samsung award-winning Glare-Free technology, certified[2] to virtually eliminate distracting glare in bright rooms for a truly immersive viewing experience.

"Australians love big screen home cinema experiences which has contributed to super large screen TVs becoming the fastest growing segment in the industry[3]," said Simon Howe, Director – Audio Visual, Samsung Australia. "With the 115" QN90F, Samsung Australia has further expanded its super large screen line-up offering more Australians access to big-screen options to suit their lifestyle."

Stunning, AI-Enhanced Clarity on our Biggest Neo QLED 4K Yet

The Neo QLED 4K QN90F features Samsung’s most advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor[4], utilising 768 neural networks to enhance picture and sound to new heights. With 53% of Australians gathering around their TV with friends and family to watch big sporting events[5], this processor enhances every detail to deliver a mind-blowing Mini LED picture from virtually any angle or seat in the room.

The QN90F’s AI-processor also powers Samsung’s exclusive Supersize Picture Enhancer[6], which uses a deep learning super resolution algorithm to improve clarity and reduce noise across the massive 115" screen. Quantum Matrix Technology Plus provides precise lighting control for enhanced contrast and clarity in both dark and light scenes. Further, Samsung’s award-winning Glare Free technology[1] virtually eliminates glare and reflections, a bug bear of 58% of Australians who claim they hate on-screen glare on their TV[7].

The powerful processor also leverages 4K AI Upscaling Pro to transform[8] older or lower resolution content into brilliant 4K, while Neo Quantum HDR Pro leverages HDR10+ tone mapping to automatically analyse each scene and boost bright and dark images to reveal extraordinary colour[9].

Given one in five Australians (19%) use their TVs for gaming and over half (56%) for sports viewing[10], Motion Xcelerator 144Hz[11] ensures exceptional motion clarity with minimal lag or blur. AI Motion Enhancer Pro[12] sharpens and smooths fast-moving objects – like a golf ball or AFL Sherrin – to enable Australians to keep their eye on the ball. Auto HDR Remastering Pro[13] will transform SDR content into HDR-like quality, adjusting brightness, contrast and colour in real-time.

Top-channel Dolby Atmos[14] speakers deliver larger-than-life audio experience while Object Tracking Sound+[15] provides dynamic, realistic audio that mirrors movements on screen – like footsteps in an intense chase scene or cars zipping around a track.

"Not all big screens are created equal. Detail can be lost as content is stretched across a larger screen or it utilises larger pixels losing the finer details on screen," said Mr. Howe. "As the number one global TV leader for 19 years, Samsung has worked hard to produce features like Supersize Picture Enhancer and AI upscaling to ensure Australians can go bigger without compromising on picture quality, while ensuring that the TV’s sound quality is super-sized to match the incredible picture."

Super Big Lineup of Super Big TVs

The 115" Neo QLED 4K QN90F joins the expansive line-up of super big Samsung TVs, including the 100" Neo QLED 4K QN80F, 98" Neo QLED 4K QN90F, and 98" Crystal UHD 4K DU9000. This range will be bolstered by the just-announced category-defining 115" Samsung Micro RGB TV.

Each feature Samsung Vision AI for new, personalised experiences. The TVs also deliver added features that you can only get from Samsung – including endless free content on Samsung TV Plus[16], console-free gaming through Samsung Gaming Hub[17], seamless smart home control via SmartThings[18] and Samsung Knox[19] to help keep your personal data safe and secure.

All of this is accessible through our One UI Tizen[20] operating system, which now supports up to seven years of OS updates for continued access to the latest apps, services and AI upgrades.

The 115" Neo QLED 4K QN90F is today available for pre-order for $26,999 AUD. Australian consumers who purchase a 115" Neo QLED 4K QN90F from today until 29 October 2025 from Samsung.com/au will receive $1,000 in bonus value to be used at the time of purchase, plus free standard delivery and tabletop installation to eligible residential postcodes. Terms and conditions apply[21].

For more information on the 115" Neo QLED 4K QN90F and the entire Samsung super big TV lineup, visit Samsung.com/au.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

[1] Includes Harvey Norman [2] The QN90F has been independently verified as Glare Free: Reflection Glare UGR <10, Discomfort Glare UGR <22, Disability Glare UGR <34 by UL LLC. (UL Solutions), Certificate Number: V166045 – Exp. 31/12/2025. [3] Super large screens defined as 98-inch and bigger. Based on internal Samsung sales insights. [4] Compared to NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor. Picture quality of upscaled content will vary depending on the quality and resolution of source content and may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode. [5] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, 2024. N= 1,001 [6] Picture quality may vary depending on the quality and resolution of source content and viewing conditions. [7] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, August 2025. N= 1,010 [8] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode. [9] With spectacular contrast powered by HDR10+ tone mapping, you can appreciate even minor details in scenes made richer with 4K resolution. HDR 10+ now on streaming services. Separate subscriptions required for certain streaming services. Terms apply. The Range of Quantum HDR claims luminance based on internal testing standards and is subject to change according to viewing environment, source content or specific conditions. [10] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, August 2025. N= 1,010 [11] Requires compatible gaming PC supporting 4K resolution and 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate. Picture quality will vary depending on quality and resolution of source content. [12] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode. [13] Compared to SDR content on 2024 Samsung TV models. The quality of the picture may vary depending on source content and viewing environment. [14] Source content must be Dolby Atmos® enabled for Dolby Atmos® playback. [15] The quality of sound effects may vary depending on the source content, installation and environmental characteristics. 43", 50", 98" and 115" feature OTS Lite only. [16] Channel number counts including Samsung TV Plus and Plex (third-party app) are current as of January 2025. Internet connection and Samsung account required. [17] A controller may be required depending on the specific game being played on the Gaming Hub. Internet connection, additional gaming service subscriptions and third party apps (depending on game or service) may be required. Content services are subject to change without notice. Requires Samsung Account. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and compatible controller required. Fees apply. [18] Requires Samsung Account, internet connection and SmartThings enabled devices. Please visit www.samsung.com/au/apps/smartthings/ for a list of current compatible devices. [19] Samsung Knox applies to Samsung TVs powered by Tizen, launched since 2015. Security software update is guaranteed for at least three years from TV product launch. Latest TV software update is required. Evaluated by IT Security and Certification Center, Republic of Korea (Feb 2023, 2024) using the Common Methodology for IT Security Evaluation, Version 3.1 R5 for conformance to the common criteria. Certification No: KECS-CISS-1291-2024. [20] Internet connection and Samsung Account required. Data and subscription charges may apply. Apps and UI may be subject to change without notice. Agreement of the Smart Hub Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use. Kayo & BINGE not available for use in Very Remote regions of Australia. Tizen OS upgrades will be provided for 7 years, starting from release year 2025. [21] Promotion runs from 9:00AM AEST 2 Oct 2025 to 11:59PM AEST 29 Oct 2025. Offer applies to purchase of a Samsung 115" QN90F TV through the Samsung Online Store and includes free standard delivery and tabletop installation to eligible residential postcodes, plus $1,000 in bonus value, which allows customers to receive $1,000 in bonus value which must be used at time of purchase. Not valid in conjunction with any other Samsung offer or promotion, unless expressly advised. For full T&Cs, see: https://www.samsung.com/au/tvs/qled-tv/qn90f-115-inch-neo-qled-4k-mini-led-smart-tv-qa115qn90fwxxy/

