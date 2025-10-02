September In Review: Winning Streak Broken

Australia | 12:04 PM

List StockArray ( [0] => STO [1] => WOW [2] => CSL [3] => CBA [4] => GMD [5] => RMS [6] => NST [7] => EVN [8] => RRL [9] => DRO [10] => WDS [11] => IPH [12] => BAP [13] => NAB [14] => MQG [15] => GMG )

This story features SANTOS LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: STO

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

After five months of consecutive gains, the ASX200 went backwards in September despite a courageous effort from gold miners.

-ASX200 loses -0.8% (total return) in September

-Materials the only winning sector

-Gold the substantial driver of materials

-Weak month for some favoured heavyweights

By Greg Peel

September is, historically, the worst month of the year for the stock market. However, that trend has become diluted over recent years.

The trend more specifically pertains to Wall Street, to which the ASX200 has historically been anchored, but that correlation has also become diluted in recent years on a divergence of market-driving sectors.

Yet, September this year was indeed a weak month for the Australian stock market, breaking a five-month winning streak for the ASX200. The index closed down -1.4% for the month, for a total return of -0.8% (including dividends).

By contrast, the S&P500 rose 3.5%, underscoring diminishing correlation. The clue here is in the Nasdaq, which shares the Magnificent Seven with the wider index and rose 5.6% on the ever-inflating AI theme.

For Australia, index performance would have been substantially worse if not for the contribution of the materials sector, completely dominated in the month by the ongoing surge in the gold price.

Excluding dividends, the ASX200 materials sector rose 4.6% in September, to be the only sector with a positive performance for the month. All other sectors saw losses, led by energy (-10.6%), consumer staples (-5.6%) and healthcare (-4.9%) in terms of percentage moves, and financials (-1.5%) in terms of market cap impact.

Glittering

Within materials, the gold miner sub-index rose 24.4%. History shows gains in gold mining stocks typically lag gains in the gold price. This has again been the case in 2025. It takes a while for investors to cotton on.

While the energy sector is beholden to oil prices, September’s withdrawal of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s (consortium) takeover bid for Australia’s second largest oil & gas producer Santos ((STO)) dragged down all energy peers. It is questionable whether the bid would have ever made it past the FIRB.

In staples, woes continued for Woolworths Group ((WOW)) post a shock FY25 result and guidance in August. In healthcare, sector behemoth CSL’s ((CSL)) share price was trashed in August on the withdrawal of margin recovery guidance and restructure plans, and the mood did not improve in September following Trump’s social media announcement of 100% tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals (CSL has since played down the impact).

Within financials, falls in financial services and insurance companies drove weakness more so than banks, albeit some of the gloss came off Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) in the month. The RBA’s on-hold September rate decision was also a drag.

Returning to gold, outperformance was not constrained to ASX200-listed miners. Morgan Stanley points out while there were 30 gold miners in the Small Ordinaries index in 2012 and only 18 now, gold’s weighting within the sector has reached 14% of all small caps.

Within large caps, the addition of Genisis Minerals ((GMD)) and Ramelius Resources ((RMS)) into the ASX100 has taken gold stocks to 3.6% of all large caps, eclipsing 2012 levels and matching the covid peak.

Individuals

Morgan Stanley notes the most value for the ASX200 was added in September by gold miners Northern Star Resources ((NST)) (up 27.0 basis points) and Evolution Mining ((EVN)) (17.2). While the winners on pure percentage were gold miner Regis Resources ((RRL)) (33.7%) and, bucking the trend, Droneshield ((DRO)) (44.7%). Thank you Ukraine.

The most index value was lost by heavyweights Woodside Energy ((WDS)) (-24.0 basis points) and CSL (-22.0), while the worst performers were intellectual property services company IPH Ltd ((IPH)) (-21.9%) and still struggling autoparts distributor Bapcor ((BAP)) (-19.1%).

Morgan Stanley cites likely switching amongst the banks, with CBA down -21.2 basis points while National Bank ((NAB)) outperformed.

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) also had a weak month as did another index heavyweight, data centre star Goodman Group ((GMG)).

Commodities

A down-month for the ASX200 for September belies the performance of commodity prices for the month –- typically an index driver.

I might have mentioned gold – that was up (USD terms) 11.0% in the month to be up 47.0% in 2025, but outshone by little brother silver (19.9% and 55.7%).

Copper starred among the base metals (8.0%; 19.8%), aided by a temporary shutdown of a major mine in Peru. There were contrasts among the others, with zinc up 5.6% for the month, but down -1.1% for the year to date, and nickel up a mere 0.3% and down -4.3% for the year. Aluminium put together a double; up 2.7% and 6.3%.

Uranium went nuclear in September with a 10.3% monthly gain within a 14.9% gain year to date, while iron ore has been largely static of late, up 3.6% for the month but only 1.5% for the year.

Fears of global slowing brought about by you know who have seen West Texas crude down -9.1% for the year and -1.7% in September, with Brent down -8.0% and -1.4%.

ASX100 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 30.60 PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED -16.39 PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 29.63 STO – SANTOS LIMITED -16.08 NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 25.62 NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED -14.74 EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 25.06 WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED -12.80 RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 22.40 SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED -12.04

ASX200 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 41.21 NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED -27.54 GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 34.96 IPH – IPH LIMITED -21.88 BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 33.14 BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED -20.35 EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 32.80 HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED -17.40 RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 32.38 PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED -16.39

ASX300 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 76.21 MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED -28.36 RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 58.46 NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED -27.54 SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 58.31 REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED -23.31 BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 56.11 IPH – IPH LIMITED -21.88 VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 44.93 BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED -20.35

ALL-TECH Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 247.37 NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED -20.18 DUG – DUG TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 68.52 EIQ – ECHOIQ LIMITED -19.05 EOL – ENERGY ONE LIMITED 24.54 EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED -11.95 RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.55 WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED -11.34 360 – LIFE360 INC 14.45 FND – FINDI LIMITED -10.16

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 30 Sep 2025 Month Of Sep Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) NZ50 13292.360 2.80% 5.47% 1.39% All Ordinaries 9135.90 -1.16% 4.14% 8.50% S&P ASX 200 8848.80 -1.39% 3.59% 8.45% S&P ASX 300 8802.20 -1.25% 3.87% 8.68% Communication Services 1861.40 -3.17% 0.45% 14.38% Consumer Discretionary 4518.40 -1.65% 9.06% 15.52% Consumer Staples 11743.80 -5.60% -3.09% -0.22% Energy 8332.70 -10.55% -3.95% -3.36% Financials 9574.20 -1.48% 0.47% 11.14% Health Care 37417.20 -4.93% -10.06% -16.64% Industrials 8470.60 -2.76% 1.82% 10.78% Info Technology 2927.50 -2.20% 0.92% 6.81% Materials 18815.70 4.62% 18.65% 16.69% Real Estate 4055.20 -3.08% 4.02% 7.81% Utilities 10010.00 -0.67% 9.50% 10.82% A-REITs 1863.20 -3.20% 4.04% 8.43% All Technology Index 4226.60 -1.78% 4.52% 11.07% Banks 4112.40 -0.27% 2.23% 14.03% Gold Index 16080.60 24.40% 39.14% 90.90% Metals & Mining 6453.80 6.17% 23.62% 22.80%

The World

Index 30 Sep 2025 Month Of Sep Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) FTSE100 9350.43 1.78% 6.73% 14.41% DAX30 23880.72 -0.09% -0.12% 19.95% Hang Seng 26855.56 7.09% 11.56% 33.88% Nikkei 225 44932.63 5.18% 10.98% 12.63% DJIA 46397.89 1.87% 5.22% 9.06% S&P500 6688.46 3.53% 7.79% 13.72% Nasdaq Comp 22660.01 5.61% 11.24% 17.34%

Metals & Minerals

Index 30 Sep 2025 Month Of Sep Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Gold (oz) 3861.02 11.04% 16.92% 46.99% Silver (oz) 47.05 19.91% 29.97% 55.69% Copper (lb) 4.9060 7.98% -3.72% 19.76% Aluminium (lb) 1.2156 2.67% 3.09% 6.34% Nickel (lb) 6.8353 0.33% 0.23% -4.33% Zinc (lb) 1.3362 5.55% 5.84% -1.12% Uranium (lb) weekly 82.75 10.33% 5.21% 14.93% Iron Ore (t) 105.35 3.58% 11.49% 1.45%

Energy

Index 30 Sep 2025 Month Of Sep Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) West Texas Crude 63.14 -1.74% -3.63% -9.12% Brent Crude 66.74 -1.37% -0.09% -8.02%

Editor’s Note when viewing the graphics below: all updates include early trading sessions in September.

Technical limitations

If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms