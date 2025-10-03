ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|5.010
|19.29%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.275
|-4.49%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|33.800
|15.28%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|4.210
|-3.66%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.050
|11.72%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|8.060
|-3.59%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|5.680
|9.65%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.155
|-2.94%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.760
|8.66%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.000
|-2.91%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.875
|7.36%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.750
|-2.67%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.360
|7.35%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.255
|-2.33%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.165
|6.45%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|8.860
|-2.21%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|117.500
|5.40%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|6.680
|-2.20%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.160
|5.30%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.235
|-2.08%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.760
|4.94%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.430
|-2.02%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.100
|4.87%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|4.460
|-1.98%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.805
|4.55%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|8.390
|-1.87%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|8.260
|3.90%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.275
|-1.79%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|5.240
|3.76%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|5.120
|-1.73%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|21.500
|3.61%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.730
|-1.70%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|4.800
|3.45%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|24.410
|-1.69%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|7.480
|3.31%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.450
|-1.68%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.480
|3.17%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|1.220
|-1.61%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|18.060
|3.14%
|CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
|4.330
|-1.59%
