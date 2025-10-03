ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.010 19.29% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.275 -4.49% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 33.800 15.28% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.210 -3.66% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.050 11.72% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 8.060 -3.59% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 5.680 9.65% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.155 -2.94% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.760 8.66% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.000 -2.91% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.875 7.36% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.750 -2.67% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.360 7.35% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.255 -2.33% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.165 6.45% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.860 -2.21% XYZ – BLOCK INC 117.500 5.40% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.680 -2.20% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.160 5.30% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.235 -2.08% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.760 4.94% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.430 -2.02% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.100 4.87% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.460 -1.98% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.805 4.55% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.390 -1.87% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 8.260 3.90% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.275 -1.79% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 5.240 3.76% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.120 -1.73% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.500 3.61% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.730 -1.70% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.800 3.45% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 24.410 -1.69% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.480 3.31% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 13.450 -1.68% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.480 3.17% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.220 -1.61% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 18.060 3.14% CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT 4.330 -1.59%

