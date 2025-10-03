Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Oct 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:29 AM

The week that was in Australian Finance

-Not giving too much away at the RBA presser on Tuesday, Governor Michele Bullock stuck with the data-dependent narrative for the outlook on rate cuts, while keeping the cash rate on hold, as expected.

-From Tuesday’s hawkish hold, Thursday delivered August’s household spending data, rising only 0.1% mom and annual growth easing to 5% from 5.3% yoy in July, as well as the second monthly decline in goods consumption. Will the prospect of fewer rate cuts impact Australians’ spending?

-To start Friday, the interest rate market is pricing a 44% probability of a -25bp rate cut in November and a full -25bp rate cut in March 2026. Lots of water under the bridge to come.

-This week, the ASX200 closed off the month of September down -1.4% for a total return including dividends of -0.8%. The market recovered from Tuesday’s RBA blues with its best rally in a month on Thursday, up over 1%, and Friday’s action eyeing the previous all-time high of 9000.

-Energy was the laggard as increased supply expectations from Opec-Plus put a dampener on oil prices. In contrast, Materials rose, boosted by the golds with the precious metal tracking above US$3800.

-The real star was Healthcare, up over 4% as bottom fishers moved into the laggard. US pharma tariffs reflected a lifting of uncertainty, at least on sentiment, although details remain scant.

-Industrials, Financials and Real Estate were also well supported.

-The US shutdown is in place. Polymarket bets are flagging an eleven-day shutdown which, as history would suggest, will most likely turn into a nothing burger — but who knows, it’s 2025 and history has not been a good guide for the experts.

-China continues to be closed for Golden Week until Oct 7, while all NSW has a public holiday on Monday. Rest assured the team at FNArena will be working hard for the rest of the country.

-A quote to ponder from Ed Yardeni “The stock market is discounting the ongoing resilience of the economy and corporate earnings. It is discounting that the odds of a recession over the rest of the Roaring 2020s are low.

“The longer the economy is expected to grow without a recession, the more sustainable high valuation multiples can be, since earnings growth can be expected to justify those valuations.”

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend!

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Singapore listed Sembcorp is looking at Gentailer Alina Energy and conducting due diligence at Lightsource BP’s Australian assets.

-Tesoro Gold ((TSO)) was seeking $30m last Friday at 5.3c a share for pre-feasibility study at Ternera for its second equity market raising in 2025.

-Synlait Milk ((SYN)) is selling its North Island assets to Abbott for NZ$307m.

-CommBank ((BBA)) is offering Qantas reward points to encourage customers away from mortgage brokers.

-Westpac ((WBC)) is being sued for allegedly enabling a $250m Ponzi scheme by the liquidators of Chris Marco’s companies.

-EQT Holdings ((EQT)) is considering a bid for Quadrant-owned Aidacare.

-Occidental Petroleum is in talks to sell OxyChem unit for about US$10bn.

-Firmus a data centre company, valued at $1.9bn has recruited Xero’s ((XRO)) former CFO and former TPG Telecom’s ((TPG)) executive as its chairman pre IPO next year.

-Optus faces a government probe after fresh outages and triple-zero call failures.

-Kerr Neilson backs L1’s takeover of Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)).

-Mineral Resources ((MIN)) has finished its upgrades to the Onslow iron ore haulage road.

-Star Entertainment Group ((SGR)) is likely to win six-month debt relief from lenders.

-ASIC to crackdown on unlisted asset valuations for the superannuation industry.

-Flight Centre Travel Group ((FLT)) has hired Grant Samuel to review options for its 47% owned Pedal Group (99 Bike Stores)

-Chinese commodities firm Mysteel refutes media reports that China has temporarily banned purchases of iron ore from BHP Group ((BHP)).

-Led by Tamboran Resources ((TBN)), gas from the Beetaloo Basin will be sold on the NT markets from mid-2026 for the first time.

-Seven West Media ((SWM)) will be merged into Southern Cross Media ((SXL)) to form a $415m group.

-Star Entertainment Group ((SGR)) is in new talks to replace its debt with a new lender syndicate which may involve major shareholder Bruce Mathieson.

-Macquarie Group’s ((MQG)) share of home lending has grown further, surpassing $150bn; it also plans to remove hundreds of investment options on its superannuation platform.

-OpenAI has become a member of the Tech Council of Australia.

-Challenger ((CGF)) continues to assess taking a stake in Pepper Money ((PPM)).

-Spee3d, a 3D metal printer, is warming up investors for an ASX listing in November.

-ASIC has raised listing concerns over the Seven West Media ((SWM)) and Southern Cross Media Group ((SXL)) merger.

-Private equity firms are looking at nib Holdings’ ((NHF)) $200m travel insurance sale.

-Glencore is considering acquiring BHP Group’s ((BHP)) WA nickel assets.

-Eagers Automotive ((APE)) is raising $452m to acquire 65% of CanadaOne Auto for $1bn.

-Cochlear ((COH)) backed Epiminder is planning a $100m-plus ASX IPO after US approval.

-Gary Weiss is sending terse letters to Webjet Group ((WJL)).

-IFM Investors is winding down its private equity division as it cannot grow in line with the $4.3trn super system.

-Dexus Industria REIT ((DXI)) has acquired Melbourne warehouses for -$47.5m.

-Australian Super acquires a 8.5% stake in Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) for $456m.

-OpenAI’s valuation has risen to US$500bn post US$6.6bn share sale.

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) has appointed advisers for options around its mineral sands business.

-KKR is looking to sell MYOB.

-Former Smiggle CEO, and now Lovisa Holdings’ ((LOV)) CEO John Cheston has hired five senior managers from Smiggle, a blow for Premier Investments ((PMV)).

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

