Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 3 October 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 25 September 2025 to 02 October 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 23-09-2025

Monday 29 September 2025

Little Big Things focuses on some of today’s biggest ESG issues, from challenges around Data Centre growth, to emissions targets and sustainable seafood

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-09-2025

Friday 26 September 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – ESG Focus: Australia’s Energy Transition – Who Wins, Who Loses, And What To Watch

Tuesday 30 September 2025

The Albanese government has set an ambitious power supply target for 2035 and the challenge is on for major utilities to prevent blackouts and add new capacity on schedule

4 – Enlarged Myer Stumbles, But Remains Confident

Thursday 25 September 2025

While FY25 results for Myer revealed resilient sales, a step-up in costs was cause for concern though analysts generally believe management’s strategy reset remains on track

5 – Is CSL Starting Its Price Recovery?

Tuesday 30 September 2025

As bruised CSL shareholders would attest to, the biotech has been challenged. Fairmont Equities’ Michael Gable reports signs of a turnaround are in place

6 – Uranium Week: Sprott Spurs Spot Price Glow

Tuesday 30 September 2025

The U308 spot price surged on robust buying from Sprott and London-listed Yellow Cake with volumes hitting a two-year high

7 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 26-09-25

Friday 26 September 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

8 – Vault’s Cash Flow Potential ‘Under-Appreciated’

Thursday 25 September 2025

While a new three-year plan by Vault Minerals points to rising gold production, it also points to a pivot for free cash flow

9 – Rudi’s View: Don’t Fight The Fed, Inflation, Gold, Copper & More

Thursday 25 September 2025

In today’s edition: -Inflation A Problem, Yet Again -Don’t Fight The Fed -Shaw’s Favourite Copper Exposures -Golden favourites -Citi’s healthcare favourites -Gaming stocks; details matter -Interviewed By Peter Switzer

10 – In Brief: Lithium Focus & James Hardie

Friday 26 September 2025

In Brief lands on the lithium sector and the resilience of stocks that weathered the price decline, with James Hardie’s AGM in focus for the wrong reasons

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Oct 2025

11:29 AM - Weekly Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-10-2025

11:15 AM - Australia
3
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 03-10-25

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 3 October 2025

10:50 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Infratil’s Digital & Decarbonisation Drive

10:30 AM - Australia

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-09-2025

Sep 05 2025 - Australia
2
Hardware Horizon Brightens For Metcash

Sep 12 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-09-2025

Sep 04 2025 - Australia
4
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 23-09-2025

Sep 29 2025 - ESG Focus
5
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Sep 2025

Sep 12 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
The Quiet Revolution: How AI And Embedded Finance Are Rewiring Australian Money

Sep 18 2025 - Australia