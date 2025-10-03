Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 3 October 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 25 September 2025 to 02 October 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 23-09-2025

Monday 29 September 2025 Little Big Things focuses on some of today’s biggest ESG issues, from challenges around Data Centre growth, to emissions targets and sustainable seafood

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-09-2025 Friday 26 September 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – ESG Focus: Australia’s Energy Transition – Who Wins, Who Loses, And What To Watch Tuesday 30 September 2025 The Albanese government has set an ambitious power supply target for 2035 and the challenge is on for major utilities to prevent blackouts and add new capacity on schedule

4 – Enlarged Myer Stumbles, But Remains Confident Thursday 25 September 2025 While FY25 results for Myer revealed resilient sales, a step-up in costs was cause for concern though analysts generally believe management’s strategy reset remains on track

5 – Is CSL Starting Its Price Recovery? Tuesday 30 September 2025 As bruised CSL shareholders would attest to, the biotech has been challenged. Fairmont Equities’ Michael Gable reports signs of a turnaround are in place

6 – Uranium Week: Sprott Spurs Spot Price Glow Tuesday 30 September 2025 The U308 spot price surged on robust buying from Sprott and London-listed Yellow Cake with volumes hitting a two-year high

7 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 26-09-25 Friday 26 September 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

8 – Vault’s Cash Flow Potential ‘Under-Appreciated’ Thursday 25 September 2025 While a new three-year plan by Vault Minerals points to rising gold production, it also points to a pivot for free cash flow

9 – Rudi’s View: Don’t Fight The Fed, Inflation, Gold, Copper & More Thursday 25 September 2025 In today’s edition: -Inflation A Problem, Yet Again -Don’t Fight The Fed -Shaw’s Favourite Copper Exposures -Golden favourites -Citi’s healthcare favourites -Gaming stocks; details matter -Interviewed By Peter Switzer

10 – In Brief: Lithium Focus & James Hardie Friday 26 September 2025 In Brief lands on the lithium sector and the resilience of stocks that weathered the price decline, with James Hardie’s AGM in focus for the wrong reasons

