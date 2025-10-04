The Market In Numbers – 4 Oct 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 04 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13514.090 3.07% 1.67% 1.67% 3.08% 7.23% All Ordinaries 9288.10 2.30% 1.67% 1.67% 10.30% 5.87% S&P ASX 200 8987.40 2.27% 1.57% 1.57% 10.15% 5.21% S&P ASX 300 8943.20 2.31% 1.60% 1.60% 10.42% 5.54% Communication Services 1879.10 0.73% 0.95% 0.95% 15.47% 1.41% Consumer Discretionary 4549.40 1.03% 0.69% 0.69% 16.32% 9.81% Consumer Staples 11717.20 -0.26% -0.23% -0.23% -0.44% -3.31% Energy 8330.20 -2.03% -0.03% -0.03% -3.39% -3.98% Financials 9742.20 2.98% 1.75% 1.75% 13.09% 2.24% Health Care 38706.30 4.62% 3.45% 3.45% -13.77% -6.96% Industrials 8626.50 2.81% 1.84% 1.84% 12.82% 3.70% Info Technology 2983.10 0.61% 1.90% 1.90% 8.84% 2.84% Materials 19080.40 2.58% 1.41% 1.41% 18.33% 20.32% Real Estate 4136.20 1.96% 2.00% 2.00% 9.96% 6.09% Utilities 9974.80 -0.52% -0.35% -0.35% 10.43% 9.12% A-REITs 1901.60 1.96% 2.06% 2.06% 10.66% 6.18% All Technology Index 4319.60 2.08% 2.20% 2.20% 13.51% 6.82% Banks 4183.70 3.13% 1.73% 1.73% 16.01% 4.00% Gold Index 16548.90 6.75% 2.91% 2.91% 96.46% 43.19% Metals & Mining 6535.10 2.56% 1.26% 1.26% 24.35% 25.17%

The World

Index 04 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9491.25 2.22% 1.51% 1.51% 16.13% 8.34% DAX30 24378.80 2.69% 2.09% 2.09% 22.45% 1.96% Hang Seng 27140.92 3.88% 1.06% 1.06% 35.30% 12.75% Nikkei 225 45769.50 0.91% 1.86% 1.86% 14.73% 13.05% DJIA 46758.28 1.10% 0.78% 0.78% 9.91% 6.04% S&P500 6715.79 1.09% 0.41% 0.41% 14.18% 8.23% Nasdaq Comp 22780.51 1.32% 0.53% 0.53% 17.97% 11.84%

Metals & Minerals

Index 04 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3879.90 2.59% 0.49% 0.49% 47.71% 17.49% Silver (oz) 46.88 3.09% -0.37% -0.37% 55.11% 29.49% Copper (lb) 4.9522 3.43% 0.94% 0.94% 20.89% -2.81% Aluminium (lb) 1.2202 1.06% 0.38% 0.38% 6.74% 3.48% Nickel (lb) 6.8557 -1.14% 0.30% 0.30% -4.05% 0.53% Zinc (lb) 1.3705 3.16% 2.57% 2.57% 1.42% 8.55% Uranium (lb) weekly 82.75 6.43% 0.00% 0.00% 14.93% 5.21% Iron Ore (t) 104.10 -1.36% -1.19% -1.19% 0.25% 10.17%

Energy

Index 04 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 60.72 -6.94% -3.83% -3.83% -12.61% -7.33% Brent Crude 64.19 -7.77% -3.82% -3.82% -11.54% -3.91%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

