ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 06 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 6.290 10.74% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.590 -6.16% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.220 10.00% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.790 -5.49% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.480 9.09% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.180 -5.36% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 19.360 7.20% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.010 -4.44% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.580 6.82% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.800 6.44% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 6.770 -4.11% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 5.530 5.53% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.210 -3.61% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.290 5.45% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 7.450 -3.50% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.430 4.65% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.010 -3.37% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.715 4.38% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 34.320 -3.35% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.110 4.23% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.950 -3.32% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 15.540 3.95% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.950 -3.28% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.340 3.09% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 304.220 -3.11% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 30.870 3.04% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.910 -3.09% REH – REECE LIMITED 11.630 3.01% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.900 -3.07% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.540 3.01% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.260 -2.94% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.620 2.97% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.735 -2.80% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.445 2.85% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.070 -2.69% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.800 2.60% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.710 -2.62% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.260 2.55% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.480 -2.60%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms