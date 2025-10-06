Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 06, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Oct 06 2025

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ACE AIM ALL BKT BRI BWN EOS HVN IDX IMB IPH LIN LTR MTM NEC NTU NXL PEN SBM SLC SM1 SNT SXL TRE WGX WIA

ACE ACUSENSUS LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $1.35

Wilsons rates ((ACE)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons noted from Acusensus' FY25 result tthe UK police forces are increasingly funding deployments through National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme diversion course fees.

This funding model provides a $6m opportunity and reduces reliance on Treasury-controlled fine revenue, explains the broker. It's thought the model could scale further as deployments increase.

Domestic catalysts for Acusensus include South Australia, the ACT and NSW, with scope for contract renewals and upsising across mobile phone and speed enforcement, explain the analysts.

In the US, Wilsons points out opportunities exist in commercial vehicle and work zone enforcement aligned with federal frameworks.

An Overweight rating and $1.21 target are maintained.

This report was published on September 30, 2025.

Target price is $1.21 Current Price is $1.35 Difference: minus $0.14 (current price is over target) .

If ACE meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 84.38.

Forecast for FY27:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 61.36.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AIM AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $0.86

Petra Capital rates ((AIM)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital points to the highlight of Ai-Media Technologies' AGM that the City of Rialto local government in California is the first Lexi text/voice customer.

The City of Rialto has a population of over 199k, with around 77% identifying as Hispanic/Latino, and Ai-Media has replaced the former encoder provider and integrated Lexi voice and text to offer Spanish audio and captions, removing the need for human interpreters.

The company highlighted Switzerland, with some 35-plus global organisations, as a good potential market, with its offering estimated to be able to generate cost savings of around -80% for potential customers like the UN and WHO.

A Buy rating and $1.24 target are retained.

This report was published on September 29, 2025.

Target price is $1.24 Current Price is $0.86 Difference: $0.38

If AIM meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 44% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 78.18.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.06.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $70.76

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Neutral (3) -

Aristocrat Leisure will showcase more than 200 titles at the Global Gaming Expo, with over 80% representing new content scheduled for 2026 delivery, highlights Jarden.

The broker sees recurring revenue momentum supported by Gaming Operations, with 2H25 net installs expected at around 2,400 and fee per day growth of 2.4%.

The analysts note Phoenix Link has delivered more than 4,000 net installs since launch, while Dragon Link continues to perform at around four times the house average.

Lightning Link will launch into iGaming, lifting exposure in a channel where Aristocrat’s share has risen modestly to around 5%, explains Jarden.

The broker's FY25 EPS forecast is cut by -2.4% on softer operational assumptions and currency movements. Jarden maintains a Neutral rating and a $69.00 target price.

This report was published on September 29, 2025.

Target price is $69.00 Current Price is $70.76 Difference: minus $1.76 (current price is over target) .

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $73.94, suggesting upside of 4.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 92.00 cents and EPS of 245.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 248.5, implying annual growth of 21.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 86.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.5.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 105.00 cents and EPS of 279.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.34. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 280.6, implying annual growth of 12.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 95.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources