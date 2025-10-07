ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 07 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 8.350 9.58% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.600 -6.86%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.520 8.33% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.615 -6.10%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.070 7.11% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.460 -5.19%
CDA – CODAN LIMITED 31.860 4.87% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 28.320 -4.45%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.030 4.68% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.590 -4.24%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.550 4.60% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.170 -3.92%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 4.55% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.390 -3.81%
S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.930 4.27% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.560 -3.70%
KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.210 3.99% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 6.060 -3.66%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.820 3.65% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.780 -3.43%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.840 3.55% REH – REECE LIMITED 11.240 -3.35%
VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.740 3.50% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.340 -3.26%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 7.480 3.46% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 5.350 -3.25%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 42.300 3.27% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.730 -3.24%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.670 3.09% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.090 -3.11%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.430 3.05% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.160 -3.03%
GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.865 2.98% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.800 -3.03%
WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.170 2.96% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.010 -2.91%
QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.900 2.86% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 22.180 -2.89%
APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 34.650 2.82% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 37.210 -2.85%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-10-25

Oct 07 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
Australian Dividend Payouts: Still Sustainable?

Oct 07 2025 - Australia
3
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 07-Oct-2025

Oct 07 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 07, 2025

Oct 07 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
CommBank Shares Poised For A Break-Out

Oct 07 2025 - Technicals

Most Popular

1
Hardware Horizon Brightens For Metcash

Sep 12 2025 - Australia
2
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 23-09-2025

Sep 29 2025 - ESG Focus
3
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Sep 2025

Sep 12 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
Coles Does It Better, Woolworths De-Rated

Sep 08 2025 - Feature Stories
5
The Quiet Revolution: How AI And Embedded Finance Are Rewiring Australian Money

Sep 18 2025 - Australia
6
Can Origin Energy Release The Kraken?

Sep 15 2025 - Australia