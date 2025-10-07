ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 07 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 8.350 9.58% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.600 -6.86% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.520 8.33% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.615 -6.10% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.070 7.11% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.460 -5.19% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 31.860 4.87% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 28.320 -4.45% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.030 4.68% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.590 -4.24% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.550 4.60% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.170 -3.92% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 4.55% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.390 -3.81% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.930 4.27% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.560 -3.70% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.210 3.99% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 6.060 -3.66% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.820 3.65% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.780 -3.43% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.840 3.55% REH – REECE LIMITED 11.240 -3.35% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.740 3.50% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.340 -3.26% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 7.480 3.46% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 5.350 -3.25% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 42.300 3.27% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.730 -3.24% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.670 3.09% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.090 -3.11% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.430 3.05% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.865 2.98% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.800 -3.03% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.170 2.96% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.010 -2.91% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.900 2.86% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 22.180 -2.89% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 34.650 2.82% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 37.210 -2.85%

