Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 07, 2025

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $5.87

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ABB)) as Buy (1) -

Following Canaccord Genuity's acquisition of Wilsons, Cameron Bell will take over coverage of Aussie Broadband.

Buy. Target Price $6.85.

This report was published on October 3, 2025.

Target price is $6.85 Current Price is $5.87 Difference: $0.98

If ABB meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.95, suggesting upside of 1.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 6.30 cents and EPS of 18.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.8, implying annual growth of 68.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 10.60 cents and EPS of 26.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.15. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 25.4, implying annual growth of 35.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.1.

ACL AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $2.50

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ACL)) as Buy (1) -

Following Canaccord Genuity's acquisition of Wilsons, Australian Clinical Labs continues to be covered by Shane Storey.

Buy. Target Price $3.85.

This report was published on October 3, 2025.

Target price is $3.85 Current Price is $2.50 Difference: $1.35

If ACL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 54% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 11.40 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.16.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 13.20 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.36.

AQZ ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $2.16

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AQZ)) as Buy (1) -

Following Canaccord Genuity's acquisition of Wilsons, Alliance Aviation Services continues to be covered by James Ferrier.

Buy. Target Price $2.58.

This report was published on October 3, 2025.

Target price is $2.58 Current Price is $2.16 Difference: $0.42

If AQZ meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 12.30 cents and EPS of 35.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.15.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 16.60 cents and EPS of 33.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.49.

