Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 07, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 10:40 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.
The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABB   ACL   AQZ   ASG   AVH   BVS   CKF   COH   CSL   CUV   DTL   ELD   EQT   FPH   GNC   IPD   IRE   JAN   M7T   MGH   MVF   NCK   PLT   PME   PNC   PNI   PNV   RDY   RFF   RHC   RIC   RMD   RWL   SDR   SHV   SKS   SOM   TLX   TNE   VYS  

ABB    AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $5.87

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ABB)) as Buy (1) -

Following Canaccord Genuity's acquisition of Wilsons, Cameron Bell will take over coverage of Aussie Broadband.

Buy. Target Price $6.85.

This report was published on October 3, 2025.

Target price is $6.85 Current Price is $5.87 Difference: $0.98
If ABB meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).
Current consensus price target is $5.95, suggesting upside of 1.4%(ex-dividends)
The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 6.30 cents and EPS of 18.10 cents.
At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.07%.
At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.43.

How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections?

Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.8, implying annual growth of 68.0%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 10.60 cents and EPS of 26.50 cents.
At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.81%.
At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.15.

How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections?

Current consensus EPS estimate is 25.4, implying annual growth of 35.1%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.9
All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ACL    AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $2.50

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ACL)) as Buy (1) -

Following Canaccord Genuity's acquisition of Wilsons, Australian Clinical Labs continues to be covered by Shane Storey.

Buy. Target Price $3.85.

This report was published on October 3, 2025.

Target price is $3.85 Current Price is $2.50 Difference: $1.35
If ACL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 54% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).
The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 11.40 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.
At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.56%.
At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.16.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 13.20 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.
At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.28%.
At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.36.

Market Sentiment: 0.5
All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AQZ    ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $2.16

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AQZ)) as Buy (1) -

Following Canaccord Genuity's acquisition of Wilsons, Alliance Aviation Services continues to be covered by James Ferrier.

Buy. Target Price $2.58.

This report was published on October 3, 2025.

Target price is $2.58 Current Price is $2.16 Difference: $0.42
If AQZ meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).
The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 12.30 cents and EPS of 35.10 cents.
At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.69%.
At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.15.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 16.60 cents and EPS of 33.30 cents.
At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.69%.
At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.49.

Market Sentiment: 1.0
All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Australian Dividend Payouts: Still Sustainable?

11:15 AM - Australia
2
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 07-Oct-2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 07, 2025

10:40 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
CommBank Shares Poised For A Break-Out

10:36 AM - Technicals
5
Uranium Week: September Spot Price Rips

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Hardware Horizon Brightens For Metcash

Sep 12 2025 - Australia
2
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 23-09-2025

Sep 29 2025 - ESG Focus
3
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Sep 2025

Sep 12 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
Coles Does It Better, Woolworths De-Rated

Sep 08 2025 - Feature Stories
5
The Quiet Revolution: How AI And Embedded Finance Are Rewiring Australian Money

Sep 18 2025 - Australia
6
Can Origin Energy Release The Kraken?

Sep 15 2025 - Australia