CommBank Shares Poised For A Break-Out

CommBank's shares broke down in July, but recently the share price has been shown more positive signs of moving higher, Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable reports.

By Michael Gable

The past week has been a positive one for the market, despite indications that rate cuts from the RBA are likely to be pushed back a little further.

The S&P/ASX200 Index is breaking higher and the banks are starting to join the party, along with other big cap stocks, such as CSL, which we looked at last week.

Resources continue to look strong, especially gold. We have seen the US president consider taxpayer rebates and comment that debt is something that you grow out of.

In other words, they are going to run the economy hot.

The incoming Japanese PM is also pro-stimulus. This further reinforces the notion that cash is becoming increasingly worthless. No wonder hard assets such as gold are rallying.

We suspect this rally is only the beginning.

Today, we offer a technical view on CommBank ((CBA))

Ever since CommBank broke under the 50-day moving average (curved blue line) in July, the stock has been trending lower.

The past few days, however, has seen it break above this downtrend line, which is a positive.

At the moment though, it is still surfing the underneath of the 50-day moving average which is a negative sign.

On balance, CommBank looks like a tentative buy here where traders can place tight stops just under $165.

More conservative investors would want to see it first trade above the 50-day moving average.

That is, wait for a strong daily close above $170.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

• Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

• Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

• Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

• Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

• Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

