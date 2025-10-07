Titan Shutters and Cherubini Unite to Raise the Standard in Security and Automation

PR NewsWire | Oct 07 2025

Titan Shutters, a leading Australian manufacturer of premium roller shutters, has announced an exclusive partnership with Cherubini, one of Italy’s most respected names in automation.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The collaboration brings together Australian-made certified shutters with precision-engineered European motor technology, aiming to raise the benchmark for quality, security and convenience in the local market.

"Titan has always been committed to delivering the highest quality shutters in Australia," said Titan Shutters CEO David Spottiswood. "Our partnership with Cherubini reinforces this commitment. By pairing our locally manufactured shutters with Cherubini’s advanced motors, customers can expect a product that is not only secure and durable but also effortless to use every day."

Titan Shutters + Cherubini Motors

Founded more than 70 years ago, Cherubini has earned global recognition for precision engineering and Italian craftsmanship. Their motors are known for reliability, seamless performance and easy integration with smart home systems. The partnership ensures Titan customers benefit from shutters that are not only stronger and safer but also smoother, quieter and more convenient to operate.

The addition of Cherubini motors further demonstrates the company’s drive to innovate and deliver premium solutions that give Australians lasting peace of mind.

Residential Properties Account for ? of all break-ins

Home security is becoming an increasing concern across Melbourne and Victoria. Independent reports show burglary incidents are rising at an alarming rate, with residential properties accounting for nearly two-thirds of all break-ins. Titan Shutters’ combination of robust Australian construction and advanced Cherubini motorisation positions the brand as a trusted first line of defence for homeowners.

Media Contact

David Spottiswood
david.spottiswood@titanshutters.com.au
+61 421 175 045

About Titan Shutters

Titan Shutters has been leading Australian shutter innovation for over a decade, manufacturing durable, secure products designed for the country’s harsh climate. Built in Victoria using certified Australian materials, every shutter blends strength with style to suit both modern and traditional architecture. Titan Shutters supplies security, residential, commercial and bushfire-rated shutters (BAL-40 and BAL-29) across Melbourne and Victoria. Trusted by homeowners, councils and government projects, Titan Shutters is committed to delivering safety, durability and design excellence.

