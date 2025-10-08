ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 08 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 33.240 9.92% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.090 -4.58%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.920 9.36% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.500 -3.85%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 6.530 7.76% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.260 -3.84%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.245 6.52% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.110 -3.68%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 5.690 6.36% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.030 6.19% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.490 -3.11%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 54.120 5.60% 360 – LIFE360 INC 53.190 -3.04%
LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.630 5.43% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.990 -2.92%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.280 5.16% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.680 -2.90%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 4.55% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.840 -2.89%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.360 4.08% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.515 -2.88%
SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.320 4.04% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.460 -2.77%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 8.350 3.99% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 122.790 -2.76%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.700 3.85% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 7.280 -2.67%
CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.480 3.57% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 15.420 -2.65%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 43.630 3.14% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.950 -2.64%
NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.760 3.03% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.080 -2.50%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.800 3.00% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.200 -2.49%
NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.120 2.97% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.210 -2.44%
REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.600 2.96% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 4.640 -2.32%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-10-25

Oct 08 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
Monthly Listed Investment Trust Report – Oct 2025

Oct 08 2025 - Australia
3
Infra-aaS: The New Frontier In ASX Infrastructure Investing

Oct 08 2025 - Australia
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 08, 2025

Oct 08 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Canadian Purchase Lifts Eagers Into Global Top 5

Oct 08 2025 - Australia

Most Popular

1
Hardware Horizon Brightens For Metcash

Sep 12 2025 - Australia
2
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 23-09-2025

Sep 29 2025 - ESG Focus
3
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Sep 2025

Sep 12 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
The Quiet Revolution: How AI And Embedded Finance Are Rewiring Australian Money

Sep 18 2025 - Australia
5
Can Origin Energy Release The Kraken?

Sep 15 2025 - Australia
6
Undervalued ASX Gems In Precision Medicine

Sep 23 2025 - Small Caps