ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 08 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|33.240
|9.92%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.090
|-4.58%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.920
|9.36%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.500
|-3.85%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|6.530
|7.76%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.260
|-3.84%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.245
|6.52%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|8.110
|-3.68%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|5.690
|6.36%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.155
|-3.13%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.030
|6.19%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.490
|-3.11%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|54.120
|5.60%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|53.190
|-3.04%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.630
|5.43%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.990
|-2.92%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.280
|5.16%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.680
|-2.90%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.230
|4.55%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.840
|-2.89%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|5.360
|4.08%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.515
|-2.88%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.320
|4.04%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.460
|-2.77%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|8.350
|3.99%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|122.790
|-2.76%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.700
|3.85%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|7.280
|-2.67%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.480
|3.57%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|15.420
|-2.65%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|43.630
|3.14%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.950
|-2.64%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.760
|3.03%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|5.080
|-2.50%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|4.800
|3.00%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|10.200
|-2.49%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|3.120
|2.97%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|13.210
|-2.44%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.600
|2.96%
|APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED
|4.640
|-2.32%
