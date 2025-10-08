Cyteph Completes Recruitment for Phase I Clinical Trial of CYT-101 in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Brain Cancer

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cyteph Pty Ltd, a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that it has successfully completed recruitment for its first-in-human Phase I clinical trial of CYT-101.

CYT-101 is a novel off-the-shelf, HLA-matched CMV-specific T cell therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other solid cancers. GBM is an aggressive brain cancer and one of the deadliest solid cancers in adults, with limited treatment options available.

The unique advantage of targeting CMV antigens on GBM cells is that they are detected on tumour cells while not found in surrounding healthy tissue. This characteristic allows for a highly targeted approach. By harnessing the power of allogeneic CMV-specific T cell therapy, CYT-101 has the potential to offer improved outcomes for GBM patients.

The Phase I study is being conducted in collaboration with Briz Brain & Spine and Newro Foundation and is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary signals of efficacy of CYT-101 in patients with recurrent GBM.

"We are pleased to have completed enrolment, reflecting the strong demand from clinical collaborators and patients for innovative treatment options for GBM," said Professor Rajiv Khanna, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder of Cyteph. "This milestone marks an important step forward in our mission to bring transformative therapies to patients with few existing options."

The Phase I trial follows participants through dose-escalation cohorts, with key readouts expected at the end of Q4 2025.

Results from this study will inform the design of subsequent clinical trials and support the continued development of CYT-101 as a novel treatment approach for glioblastoma and other high-unmet-need solid cancers.

"Completing recruitment is a critical milestone for any clinical program, and it underscores the dedication of our team, and the patients who make this research possible," said Professor David Walker, neurosurgeon and spinal surgeon at Briz Brain & Spine and lead clinical investigator for the CYT-101 clinical trial.

The CYT-101 Phase I clinical trial is funded through Australia’s national biotech incubator CUREator.

Cyteph is a spin-out biotechnology company from QIMR Berghofer, a leading medical research institute based in Brisbane, Australia.

