Shoppers Rejoice! Roborock’s New F25 RT Lands in Aldi’s Special Buys™ This October!

SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Today, Roborock is proud to announce its collaboration with ALDI, bringing the innovative F25 RT to ALDI stores for just $299, half the usual retail price. This partnership marks an exciting milestone, making Roborock’s cutting-edge cleaning solution more accessible to households nationwide.



Available to local shoppers from 8 October 2025, the Roborock F25 RT delivers high-performance cleaning that makes chores quicker and easier — all at an affordable price in a convenient, familiar location. With demand expected to be high, consumers will need to be quick to snap it up.

Designed to take the stress out of everyday mess, featuring a powerful 20,000?Pa suction the F25 RT easily lifts away dust, crumbs, and even stubborn pet hair, this lightweight vacuum makes fresh floors feel effortless.

Its FlatReach™ low-profile design glides seamlessly under sofas, beds, and hard to reach areas, whilst its clever Dual JawScrapers™ and an Anti-Entangle Edge Comb make for the perfect solution for families and pet owners.

The F25 RT takes care of itself, with a built-in hot-water self-cleaning system and hygienic hot-air drying cycle that washes and dries the roller in just 30 minutes, helping to eliminate odours and bacteria – no manual effort required.

Large water tanks and up to 35 minutes of runtime mean fewer interruptions, making it ideal for small to mid-sized homes. At just 4 kilograms, it’s easy to carry from room to room, proving powerful doesn’t have to mean heavy.

"We’re excited to bring the F25 RT to ALDI, connecting with their loyal shoppers and giving more Australians the chance to experience Roborock’s smart, high-performance cleaning technology at an accessible price." Richard?Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock

The Roborock F25 RT is available in limited quantities, exclusively in Aldi’s Special Buys™ Aisle in stores nationwide, from the 8th October 2025 – get in quick, or you’ll miss it.

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leader in smart appliances, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries worldwide, including the United States, Japan, Germany, and Australia, Roborock is committed to simplifying the way the world cleans.

