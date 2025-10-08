Why Transformations Fail: Ex-Deloitte Partner and Accenture MD Consulting Rebel ‘Exposes the Thinking Gap’

PR NewsWire | 1:47 PM

SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australian organisations are increasingly turning to boutique consulting firm Flux Advisory after traditional transformation programs fell short. The firm is reporting measurable improvements across government, corporate, and not-for-profit organisations, with clients achieving faster delivery and stronger performance outcomes.



Flux Advisory

Flux founder Sarah Conibear, former Deloitte Partner and Accenture Managing Director, established the firm after recognising repeated patterns of failure in large-scale transformations.

"While major consultancies deliver valuable solutions, many organisations tell us they feel stuck in process rather than progress," Conibear said. "They invest millions, yet programs stall for years because no one addresses the fundamental thinking gap. Process alone is not progress, our approach bridges the critical gap between strategic thinking and practical execution."

Flux’s proprietary Jumpstart method distils 25 years of transformation and industry experience into three signature moves designed to unstick stalled programs and accelerate momentum. These include Accelerated Planning, which compresses planning cycles from months to days, and the Flux Decision Room, a governance breakthrough bridging the gap between stand-ups and steering committees. Leading corporates, government agencies, and not-for-profits are embedding these methods into their programs.

Flux also operates on a distinctive profit-sharing model that challenges the consulting status quo, reinvesting more than 10 percent of profits into transformation work for charities. This approach has already delivered over $1 million in measurable benefits for not-for-profit partners.

Conibear’s leadership is shaped by her personal journey. Having lived in 12 countries growing up, including developing regions, she developed a commitment to making a difference where it matters most. Attending 17 schools before the age of 18 gave her an unusual ability to adapt quickly and navigate complexity – skills she draws on in guiding enterprise transformations today.

Looking ahead, Flux is building on its momentum with the launch of the Jumpstart Academy in partnership with major organisations. The Academy will scale impact by equipping leaders and teams with the skills to deliver transformations themselves.

"I’m excited to create a platform that multiplies value and impact beyond individual projects," Conibear said.

ABOUT FLUX ADVISORY

Founded in 2023, Flux Advisory specialises in unlocking and delivering stalled transformations by combining top-tier consulting and program leadership with proprietary methods that deliver cut-through and outsized outcomes.

