Why Transformations Fail: Ex-Deloitte Partner and Accenture MD Consulting Rebel ‘Exposes the Thinking Gap’

PR NewsWire | 1:47 PM

List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australian organisations are increasingly turning to boutique consulting firm Flux Advisory after traditional transformation programs fell short. The firm is reporting measurable improvements across government, corporate, and not-for-profit organisations, with clients achieving faster delivery and stronger performance outcomes.

Flux Advisory
Flux Advisory

Flux founder Sarah Conibear, former Deloitte Partner and Accenture Managing Director, established the firm after recognising repeated patterns of failure in large-scale transformations.

"While major consultancies deliver valuable solutions, many organisations tell us they feel stuck in process rather than progress," Conibear said. "They invest millions, yet programs stall for years because no one addresses the fundamental thinking gap. Process alone is not progress, our approach bridges the critical gap between strategic thinking and practical execution."

Flux’s proprietary Jumpstart method distils 25 years of transformation and industry experience into three signature moves designed to unstick stalled programs and accelerate momentum. These include Accelerated Planning, which compresses planning cycles from months to days, and the Flux Decision Room, a governance breakthrough bridging the gap between stand-ups and steering committees. Leading corporates, government agencies, and not-for-profits are embedding these methods into their programs. 

Flux also operates on a distinctive profit-sharing model that challenges the consulting status quo, reinvesting more than 10 percent of profits into transformation work for charities. This approach has already delivered over $1 million in measurable benefits for not-for-profit partners.

Conibear’s leadership is shaped by her personal journey. Having lived in 12 countries growing up, including developing regions, she developed a commitment to making a difference where it matters most. Attending 17 schools before the age of 18 gave her an unusual ability to adapt quickly and navigate complexity – skills she draws on in guiding enterprise transformations today.

Looking ahead, Flux is building on its momentum with the launch of the Jumpstart Academy in partnership with major organisations. The Academy will scale impact by equipping leaders and teams with the skills to deliver transformations themselves.

"I’m excited to create a platform that multiplies value and impact beyond individual projects," Conibear said.

ABOUT FLUX ADVISORY
Founded in 2023, Flux Advisory specialises in unlocking and delivering stalled transformations by combining top-tier consulting and program leadership with proprietary methods that deliver cut-through and outsized outcomes.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Monthly Listed Investment Trust Report – Oct 2025

11:30 AM - Australia
2
Infra-aaS: The New Frontier In ASX Infrastructure Investing

11:15 AM - Australia
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 08, 2025

10:55 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Canadian Purchase Lifts Eagers Into Global Top 5

10:30 AM - Australia
5
Rudi’s View: All Eyes On Corporate Results

10:00 AM - Rudi's View

Most Popular

1
Hardware Horizon Brightens For Metcash

Sep 12 2025 - Australia
2
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 23-09-2025

Sep 29 2025 - ESG Focus
3
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Sep 2025

Sep 12 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
The Quiet Revolution: How AI And Embedded Finance Are Rewiring Australian Money

Sep 18 2025 - Australia
5
Can Origin Energy Release The Kraken?

Sep 15 2025 - Australia
6
Undervalued ASX Gems In Precision Medicine

Sep 23 2025 - Small Caps