ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.680
|10.29%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|7.720
|-9.60%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|4.570
|9.07%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.100
|-4.76%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.815
|8.67%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.455
|-4.21%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|6.150
|8.08%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.230
|-4.17%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.565
|7.62%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|14.850
|-3.70%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|14.740
|7.59%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.020
|-3.68%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|14.360
|7.57%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.560
|-3.26%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|6.010
|6.75%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|4.020
|-2.90%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.790
|6.42%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|282.310
|-2.53%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|21.980
|6.39%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.540
|-2.48%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.375
|5.77%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.400
|-2.30%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|3.180
|5.65%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|26.390
|-2.26%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|20.590
|5.32%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|46.080
|-2.25%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|16.630
|5.25%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|16.140
|-2.24%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|13.880
|5.07%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.225
|-2.17%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|3.670
|4.86%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|22.640
|-2.12%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|5.610
|4.66%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.160
|-2.11%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|56.300
|4.03%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.010
|-1.95%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.890
|4.01%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|3.060
|-1.92%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|23.670
|3.91%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|4.710
|-1.88%
