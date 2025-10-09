ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.680 10.29% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.720 -9.60%
DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.570 9.07% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -4.76%
NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.815 8.67% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.455 -4.21%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.150 8.08% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 -4.17%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.565 7.62% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.850 -3.70%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 14.740 7.59% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.020 -3.68%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 14.360 7.57% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.560 -3.26%
LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 6.010 6.75% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.020 -2.90%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.790 6.42% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 282.310 -2.53%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 21.980 6.39% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.540 -2.48%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.375 5.77% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.400 -2.30%
S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.180 5.65% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 26.390 -2.26%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 20.590 5.32% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 46.080 -2.25%
SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 16.630 5.25% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 16.140 -2.24%
SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.880 5.07% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 -2.17%
IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.670 4.86% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.640 -2.12%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.610 4.66% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.160 -2.11%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 56.300 4.03% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.010 -1.95%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.890 4.01% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.060 -1.92%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 23.670 3.91% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.710 -1.88%

