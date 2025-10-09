ColorTokens Completes IRAP Assessment to PROTECTED Level, Delivering Government-grade Breach Readiness in Australia

PR NewsWire | 11:38 AM

ColorTokens today reaffirmed its commitment to the Australian market including federal, state, and local government agencies, regulated industries, critical infrastructure operators, and enterprises.

SYDNEY, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ColorTokens Inc., a global leader in microsegmentation and breach containment, today announced that it has successfully completed the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment at the PROTECTED level.

This achievement confirms that ColorTokens’ platform meets the rigorous cybersecurity controls defined by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) and the Information Security Manual (ISM). ColorTokens can now help government and private enterprises contain breaches and prevent the spread of attacks before they escalate.

"Achieving IRAP PROTECTED is a major milestone that validates our controls against one of the world’s most stringent standards," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO of ColorTokens. "More importantly, it reinforces our ability to help Australian agencies and enterprises be breach ready, containing threats swiftly, reducing risk, and ensuring business continuity."

This achievement strengthens ColorTokens’ global compliance portfolio while reinforcing trust in the Australian market — underscoring our commitment to helping agencies and enterprises stay breach ready with trusted, standards-based cybersecurity.

ColorTokens is a leading provider of enterprise microsegmentation and breach-containment solutions, dedicated to making organizations "breach ready." By preventing the lateral spread of ransomware and advanced malware, ColorTokens protects complex network infrastructures through its innovative Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic between workloads, OT/IoT/IoMT devices, and users, enabling the enforcement of granular micro-perimeters, swift isolation of critical assets, and effective breach response. Recognized as a Leader in both The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions (Q3 2024) and the GigaOm Radar for Microsegmentation v2 (April 2025), ColorTokens delivers proactive security that prevents disruptions and safeguards global enterprises. For more information, visit www.colortokens.com.

