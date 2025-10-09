UAE launches first AI Centre of Excellence to boost local talent

PR NewsWire | Oct 09 2025

List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lakeba Group, the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), DoxAI, and AqlanX have launched the Gulf region’s first AI Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi, aiming to advance sovereign artificial intelligence capability in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Giuseppe Porcelli & Marisa Mastroianni

The Centre will operate under the University of Wollongong’s Australian leadership, headed by Global Group CEO Marisa Mastroianni, and will leverage Australian-developed intellectual property and research frameworks.

The hub is designed to foster applied research, workforce development, and public-private collaboration within the UAE’s growing technology sector.

Regional cooperation

This new initiative has emerged following the reaffirmation of UAE-Australia bilateral ties.

During Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s September visit to the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan described a shared commitment between the two countries to sectors such as technology, education, investment, and sustainability.

The collaboration between Lakeba and its business ventures-long-time partners of Microsoft and Intel-underpins the project. According to the announcement, Lakeba is currently the only Australian company within the UAE’s NextGen FDI Consortium, signifying the increasing role of Australian technology within the region.

National vision

The Centre was established under the NextGen FDI initiative led by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade. The initiative seeks to encourage the private sector’s participation in shaping the nation’s digital transformation by developing local talent, enhancing research, and investing in digital infrastructure.

"Through the NextGen FDI Initiative, we are creating a vibrant, dynamic ecosystem that will help us achieve our national vision, attracting the best companies and talents to build their businesses here. The AI Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for fostering future generations of AI talent and support the UAE’s efforts in developing the economy and technologies of the future," said HE Dr. Al Zeyoudi.

The Centre of Excellence is intended to facilitate the UAE’s strategy to build sovereign AI assets, encompassing everything from data infrastructure and large language models to applications developed for regional needs. The core objective is to nurture homegrown AI capabilities, from research and development to the commercialisation of intellectual property aligned with local priorities.

Developing local talent and IP

The Centre aims to support local R&D, create talent pipelines, nurture startups, and drive the commercialisation of products rooted in the UAE’s culture and economic aspirations.

The focus includes the development of Arabic language models, automation platforms in sectors such as energy, healthcare, and education, and the creation of systems aligned with national objectives.

It will also serve as the official R&D headquarters for AqlanX, complementing the country’s National AI Strategy 2031 and broader digital economy plans.

Academic and business integration

Partnership roles have been clearly delineated: UOWD delivers academic and research leadership, Lakeba Group brings global venture-building experience and key technology partnerships, DoxAI provides automation tools and engineering expertise, and AqlanX directs commercialisation and infrastructure integration. The collaboration structure is intended to cover the spectrum from research through to commercial product deployment.

"This is a model of how academia, government, and enterprise must unite-not just to build AI-but to shape the future of civilization," said Giuseppe Porcelli, CEO of Lakeba Group.

The Centre’s pillars include AI talent incubation via UOWD student and faculty involvement, sovereign AI R&D, commercialisation through joint ventures, and contributions to responsible AI policy and cyber-ethics. These initiatives are expected to help develop scalable, trusted AI solutions born within the UAE for both domestic and international markets.

Marisa Mastroianni, Global Group CEO at University of Wollongong, commented on the significance of the partnership.

"I am excited by the launch of this AI Centre of Excellence, a partnership that strengthens regional innovation and gives our students hands-on opportunities with world-class research, technology, and industry, equipping them to lead the future of AI."

Demetrio Russo, Co-Founder and CEO of AqlanX, said, "This Centre marks a pivotal moment for the region’s AI future, accelerating innovation by developing home-grown talent, local IP, and deployable solutions that are born in the UAE and built for global scale. This is how nations achieve strategic autonomy through AI."

Commenting on the Centre’s place within the UAE’s strategy, Marisa Mastroianni, Group CEO and Managing Director of UOW Global Enterprises, said, "The AI Centre of Excellence will strengthen the UAE innovation ecosystem. It will be an engine of opportunity for students, researchers, and industries, and will create enduring value for the nation and its people."

Bilateral benefits

The Centre’s launch is described by its organisers as a milestone in the UAE’s progression from technology consumer to global technology contributor.

The project enhances UAE-Australia cooperation and is framed as part of a regional effort to build trusted alternatives to global technology platforms, emphasising sovereignty, inclusivity, and national value.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms