ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-10-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.890 12.03% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.870 -10.38% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 10.00% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.145 -9.38% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.560 7.04% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.450 -8.58% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 25.020 5.70% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.120 -7.62% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.270 5.52% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.075 -7.33% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 32.510 5.31% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.850 -5.65% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.700 3.93% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.335 -5.65% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 3.510 3.85% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.690 -5.48% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.530 3.72% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.820 -5.45% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.305 3.39% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.190 -5.39% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 19.120 3.35% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 20.800 -5.37% AMC – AMCOR PLC 12.480 3.14% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.190 -5.11% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.010 3.09% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 4.730 -4.44% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.410 3.06% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.080 -4.42% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.970 2.69% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.260 -4.35% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 305.550 2.53% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.780 -4.29% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.060 2.49% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.020 -4.20% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 39.770 2.37% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.690 -4.17% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 67.770 2.34% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.400 -4.15% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 116.950 2.31% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.175 -4.08%

