Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Oct 2025

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-The ASX200 seems to be playing its own tune, with the index flat to slightly weaker over the past five days as the rotation out of more interest rate sensitive sectors into materials continues, in contrast to US indices including the S&P500 and Nasdaq which reached new all-time highs.

-Australian investors are risk-off on Consumer Discretionary, down -2.7%, Info Tech down -2.4%, Comms Services down -1.9%, Real Estate down -1.7%, with lower oil prices weighing on Energy, off -1.63%.

-Materials partied on, up 1.3%, including the gold sector boosted by the price of bullion surging through US$4,000oz for the first time.

-There remain ongoing ‘bubble’ concerns around valuations and AI hype, which has some investors fretting. Australia’s September unemployment rate due out next Thursday may give interest rate markets another go at pricing, or not, as the case may be, a November rate cut.

-ANZ Bank expects the unemployment rate to increase to 4.3%, the second time this year. “This would not necessarily be a large rise considering the unemployment rate in August printed at 4.24%, though a 10k increase in employment (as we expect), after the 5.4k fall in August, would represent a weak employment growth pulse.”

-The RBNZ surprised markets with a -50bp cut this week, while Japan saw a surprise victory for Sanae Takaichi, the first female prime minister and a conservative admirer of Margaret Thatcher. There has been a reduction in the probability of a rate hike by the BoJ to 25% from 60%.

-The US government remains in shutdown, so no September CPI print next Wednesday? There are media reports the White House is authorising the recall of furloughed BLS staff to complete the work for the September CPI release.

-President Trump seems to have achieved a ceasefire and peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which alleviates one part of the global geo-political tensions, for now.

-US earnings season will soon start in earnest which, in the absence of US economic data and the shutdown, should offer a window into US profits and the economy.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-St Barbara ((SBM)) is raising $40m for its Simberi mine in PNG via an institutional placement at 46c, a -9.7% discount to the last close.

-Brookfield and Powerco are finalising terms to acquire NZ gas and electricity distribution infrastructure owner Clarus Group for NZ$2bn.

-Mint Innovation is touted for an $80m IPO pre-Christmas as well as US-based 6K Additive is looking to raise $40m for an indicated IPO valuation of $250m.

-QIC and the Clean Energy Finance Corp have invested $30m in SwarmFarm Robotics, a manufacturer of automated farming machines.

-Saluda Medical is preparing an $150m IPO giving the company a $1bn valuation, led by former Cochlear ((COH)) executive John Parker.

-CommBank ((CBA)) has moved all its core banking system into Amazon’s cloud, AWS, departing from the bank’s mainframe servers.

-Igneo Infrastructure Partners signed a deal to sell Clarus Group for nearly NZ$2bn with Brookfield buying Clarus’ gas distribution and pipelines operations.

-ASIC gives the go ahead to Cboe to list IPOs, as the ASX Ltd ((ASX)) monopoly is pared.

-Aware Super and Telstra Super to merge into a $253bn fund by FY26.

-Barrenjoey is selling Primavera’s Vitaco for up to $500m with a slow M&A market.

-Amcor ((AMC)) is planning a partial sell down of its $1bn US drinks packaging unit.

-Solly Lew is thought to be the buyer of up to 3% of Myer ((MYR)) shares on Monday.

-Tolu Minerals ((TOK)) is looking to raise $60.5m at $1.20 or a discount of -26.4% to the last close.

-Proxy adviser CGI Glass Lewis has recommended James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) shareholders vote to remove chairwoman Anne Lloyd at the AGM along with four other directors.

-Pro Medicus ((PME)) announces a $10m contract to supply Visage 7 to University Hospital Heidelberg and German Cancer Research centre.

-MA Financial Group ((MAF)) and Keppel REIT are acquiring Top Ryde City Shopping Centre for -$525m, with MA Financial to manage the asset.

-Airtasker ((ART)) has secured a $5.1m media-for-equity deal with Channel 4 to boost UK expansion.

-Sembcorp is in advanced talks with Alinta Energy to support local transition projects from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

-Igneo Infrastructure is selling a 15.1% stake in Adelaide Airport with IFM Investors tipped as a likely buyer.

-South32 ((S32)) is working with Macquarie Capital in a possible sale of its Carrington silver mine.

-Toubani Resources ((TRE)) is looking to raise $390m to fund Kobada gold mining project aiming for 162koz annual production.

-Aura Group launches $30m pre-IPO ahead of $150m ASX float.

-Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) announced a strategic partnership with US Noveon Magnetics for the development of a rare earth magnet supply chain in the US.

-ACCC approves the Elders ((ELD)) acquisition of Delta Agribusiness for -$475m with WA store sales in place to resolved competition issues.

-Ford delays Liontown Resources ((LTR)) lithium supply deal to 2029 due to an EV demand slowdown.

-Mineral Resources ((MIN)) has appointed JPMorgan to explore the sale of its lithium assets to ease its net debt load of $5.4bn.

–A second proxy adviser, Institutional Shareholders Services has told investors to vote against four James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) directors as well as the Chair at the AGM.

-New Energy Opportunities as appointed Bell Potter to overseas the pre-IPO convertible note capital raising for $30m and a future ASX listing.

-Citigroup and Macquarie Capital ((MQG)) are involved in a $688m block trade in Capstone Copper ((CSC)) for major investor Hadrian Capital Partners.

-Coles Group ((COL))’s CEO says the supermarket will do whatever it takes to remain competitive against Woolworths Group ((WOW)).

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

