Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 10 October 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM
Our top ten news from 02 October 2025 to 09 October 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-10-2025
Friday 03 October 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 09-10-2025
Thursday 09 October 2025
Little Big Things focuses on some of today’s biggest ESG issues, including the new government reduction target, transition action plans, corporate safety records, and more
3 – Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 06-10-2025
Monday 06 October 2025
FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data
4 – Infratil’s Digital & Decarbonisation Drive
Friday 03 October 2025
Infratil outlined ambitious plans at its recent investor day. A subsequent data centre contract win and AUKUS anticipation raised market expectations further
5 – Uranium Week: September Spot Price Rips
Tuesday 07 October 2025
September isn’t just a favourite song from Earth, Wind and Fire, it was also a great month for the U308 price and stocks
6 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 03-10-25
Friday 03 October 2025
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
7 – Rudi’s View: Amcor, Generation Development, Life360, Redox, Worley & More
Thursday 02 October 2025
Update on expert views, favourite stocks and Top Picks post the August results season in Australia
8 – September In Review: Winning Streak Broken
Thursday 02 October 2025
After five months of consecutive gains, the ASX200 went backwards in September despite a courageous effort from gold miners
9 – Canadian Purchase Lifts Eagers Into Global Top 5
Wednesday 08 October 2025
Investors welcome Eager Automotive’s first offshore acquisition in Canada and strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Corp. Now comes the execution
10 – Australia’s Data Centre Boom Marches On
Thursday 09 October 2025
CommBank’s transition to the cloud is symbolic of the systemic shifts across enterprises as they position in the cloud for the AI era