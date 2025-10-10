Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 10 October 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 02 October 2025 to 09 October 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 03 October 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 09-10-2025 Thursday 09 October 2025 Little Big Things focuses on some of today’s biggest ESG issues, including the new government reduction target, transition action plans, corporate safety records, and more

3 – Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 06-10-2025 Monday 06 October 2025 FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data

4 – Infratil’s Digital & Decarbonisation Drive Friday 03 October 2025 Infratil outlined ambitious plans at its recent investor day. A subsequent data centre contract win and AUKUS anticipation raised market expectations further

5 – Uranium Week: September Spot Price Rips Tuesday 07 October 2025 September isn’t just a favourite song from Earth, Wind and Fire, it was also a great month for the U308 price and stocks

6 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 03-10-25 Friday 03 October 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

7 – Rudi’s View: Amcor, Generation Development, Life360, Redox, Worley & More Thursday 02 October 2025 Update on expert views, favourite stocks and Top Picks post the August results season in Australia

8 – September In Review: Winning Streak Broken Thursday 02 October 2025 After five months of consecutive gains, the ASX200 went backwards in September despite a courageous effort from gold miners

9 – Canadian Purchase Lifts Eagers Into Global Top 5 Wednesday 08 October 2025 Investors welcome Eager Automotive’s first offshore acquisition in Canada and strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Corp. Now comes the execution

10 – Australia’s Data Centre Boom Marches On Thursday 09 October 2025 CommBank’s transition to the cloud is symbolic of the systemic shifts across enterprises as they position in the cloud for the AI era

