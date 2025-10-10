Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 10 October 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 02 October 2025 to 09 October 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-10-2025

Friday 03 October 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 09-10-2025

Thursday 09 October 2025

Little Big Things focuses on some of today’s biggest ESG issues, including the new government reduction target, transition action plans, corporate safety records, and more

3 – Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 06-10-2025

Monday 06 October 2025

FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data

4 – Infratil’s Digital & Decarbonisation Drive

Friday 03 October 2025

Infratil outlined ambitious plans at its recent investor day. A subsequent data centre contract win and AUKUS anticipation raised market expectations further

5 – Uranium Week: September Spot Price Rips

Tuesday 07 October 2025

September isn’t just a favourite song from Earth, Wind and Fire, it was also a great month for the U308 price and stocks

6 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 03-10-25

Friday 03 October 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

7 – Rudi’s View: Amcor, Generation Development, Life360, Redox, Worley & More

Thursday 02 October 2025

Update on expert views, favourite stocks and Top Picks post the August results season in Australia

8 – September In Review: Winning Streak Broken

Thursday 02 October 2025

After five months of consecutive gains, the ASX200 went backwards in September despite a courageous effort from gold miners

9 – Canadian Purchase Lifts Eagers Into Global Top 5

Wednesday 08 October 2025

Investors welcome Eager Automotive’s first offshore acquisition in Canada and strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Corp. Now comes the execution

10 – Australia’s Data Centre Boom Marches On

Thursday 09 October 2025

CommBank’s transition to the cloud is symbolic of the systemic shifts across enterprises as they position in the cloud for the AI era

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Oct 2025

12:09 PM - Weekly Reports
2
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 10-10-25

11:25 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 10 October 2025

10:50 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 10, 2025

10:30 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
In Brief: Telix, Santos, Woodside & Acusensus

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Hardware Horizon Brightens For Metcash

Sep 12 2025 - Australia
2
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 23-09-2025

Sep 29 2025 - ESG Focus
3
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Sep 2025

Sep 12 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
The Quiet Revolution: How AI And Embedded Finance Are Rewiring Australian Money

Sep 18 2025 - Australia
5
Can Origin Energy Release The Kraken?

Sep 15 2025 - Australia
6
Undervalued ASX Gems In Precision Medicine

Sep 23 2025 - Small Caps