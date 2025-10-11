Solar-Plus-Storage Gains Popularity Among Australian Families

PR NewsWire | 1:02 AM

GREENACRE, Australia, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In September 2025, Australia added around 237 MW of new small-scale rooftop solar capacity (0–100 kW), marking a 16.6% increase from the previous month.

With the global push toward sustainability and Australia’s rebate policies for household solar systems, installing solar energy storage systems has become increasingly popular. These government incentives apply specifically to systems equipped with inverters and battery packs approved by the Clean Energy Council (CEC). Against this backdrop, Felicitysolar offers Australian families and installers a reliable and quality-proven solar energy solution.

1. Benefits for Homeowners

Lower installation costs with rebates

Felicitysolar’s inverters and lithium battery packs are fully certified under the CEC (LUX-X-48100LG01-US lithium battery is at the CEC approved battery lists and T-REX-10KLP3G01 solar inverter has passed the AS4777-2 2020 standard), ensuring homeowners can access subsidies and significantly reduce upfront costs.

Safety and compliance assurance

Designed to meet strict Australian standards, Felicitysolar products minimize potential fire, electrical, and operational risks. Families enjoy safer, more reliable home energy systems.

After-sales and insurance protection

Only CEC-compliant installations qualify for insurance coverage and extended service support. Choosing Felicitysolar means securing not just premium equipment but also long-term peace of mind.



Felicitysolar’s Home Solar Energy Storage System in Australia

2. Benefits for Installers

Enhanced customer trust

Using CEC-certified products helps installers stand out in a competitive market. Customers are more confident when working with professionals who use approved equipment.

Smoother subsidy applications

Certified systems enable installers to easily assist customers in obtaining rebates, giving them a pricing advantage and helping close deals faster.

Fewer after-sales risks

Felicitysolar’s rigorously tested solutions reduce the likelihood of faults or callbacks, saving installers both time and costs.

Compliance and business reputation

Installing uncertified equipment can lead to penalties and reputational harm. Partnering with Felicitysolar ensures regulatory compliance and protects long-term credibility in the industry.

3. Why Felicitysolar’s System Stands Out

LUX-X-48100LG01-US Lithium Battery

LiFePO4 technology: Safer performance and longer cycle life

Built-in Aerosol Fire Extinguishing System for extra safety

Smart protection with integrated BMS, breaker, and fuse

Scalable expansion: Up to 8 units in parallel (4.98kWh to 39.84kWh)

Modular design for easier installation and flexible capacity growth

Compatible with leading inverter brands

T-REX-10KLP3G01 Inverter

Real-time monitoring with WiFi-enabled system insights

IP65-rated for outdoor durability

Supports energy storage from diesel generators

High performance with max. 200A charging/discharging current

Emergency backup: 20ms transfer time during outages

Retrofit-friendly: AC coupling for existing solar systems

Felicitysolar’s Customer-first Philosophy

Above all, these are the reasons why you should choose Felicitysolar’s home solar energy storage system in Australia. In addition to choosing products that meet CEC standards to qualify for rebates, end users and installers should also take customer service into consideration. What truly sets Felicitysolar apart is not only the quality of its products but also its outstanding after-sales service. Customers facing technical issues receive guaranteed responses and resolution within 24 hours. Felicitysolar’s warranty goes beyond paper—offering genuine replacement components during the warranty period and multi-channel support, including remote assistance (email, phone) and on-site service from local technicians.

Future Outlook: Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Integration

Looking ahead, Felicitysolar is exploring integration with Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platforms. This next step will enable households to not only meet their own electricity needs but also join collective energy trading—selling excess power back to the grid for additional income, while empowering Australia’s clean energy transition.

Contact:

Witson

Tel:+61 0412862116

witson@felicitysolar.com

