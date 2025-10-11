The Market In Numbers – 11 Oct 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 11 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13467.260 -0.35% 1.32% 1.32% 2.72% 6.86% All Ordinaries 9264.30 -0.26% 1.41% 1.41% 10.02% 5.60% S&P ASX 200 8958.30 -0.32% 1.24% 1.24% 9.80% 4.87% S&P ASX 300 8916.50 -0.30% 1.30% 1.30% 10.10% 5.22% Communication Services 1852.70 -1.40% -0.47% -0.47% 13.84% -0.02% Consumer Discretionary 4445.20 -2.29% -1.62% -1.62% 13.65% 7.29% Consumer Staples 11667.40 -0.43% -0.65% -0.65% -0.86% -3.72% Energy 8210.00 -1.44% -1.47% -1.47% -4.79% -5.36% Financials 9714.40 -0.29% 1.46% 1.46% 12.77% 1.95% Health Care 38769.90 0.16% 3.62% 3.62% -13.63% -6.81% Industrials 8698.90 0.84% 2.70% 2.70% 13.76% 4.57% Info Technology 2913.30 -2.34% -0.49% -0.49% 6.29% 0.43% Materials 19247.60 0.88% 2.30% 2.30% 19.36% 21.37% Real Estate 4078.90 -1.39% 0.58% 0.58% 8.44% 4.62% Utilities 9976.90 0.02% -0.33% -0.33% 10.45% 9.14% A-REITs 1875.40 -1.38% 0.65% 0.65% 9.14% 4.72% All Technology Index 4262.00 -1.33% 0.84% 0.84% 12.00% 5.39% Banks 4160.10 -0.56% 1.16% 1.16% 15.35% 3.42% Gold Index 16310.10 -1.44% 1.43% 1.43% 93.62% 41.12% Metals & Mining 6574.40 0.60% 1.87% 1.87% 25.09% 25.93%

The World

Index 11 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9427.47 -0.67% 0.82% 0.82% 15.35% 7.61% DAX30 24241.46 -0.56% 1.51% 1.51% 21.76% 1.39% Hang Seng 26290.32 -3.13% -2.10% -2.10% 31.06% 9.21% Nikkei 225 48088.80 5.07% 7.02% 7.02% 20.54% 18.77% DJIA 45479.60 -2.73% -1.98% -1.98% 6.90% 3.14% S&P500 6552.51 -2.43% -2.03% -2.03% 11.41% 5.60% Nasdaq Comp 22204.43 -2.53% -2.01% -2.01% 14.98% 9.01%

Metals & Minerals

Index 11 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3984.97 2.71% 3.21% 3.21% 51.71% 20.67% Silver (oz) 47.71 1.78% 1.40% 1.40% 57.87% 31.79% Copper (lb) 5.1382 3.76% 4.73% 4.73% 25.43% 0.84% Aluminium (lb) 1.2640 3.59% 3.98% 3.98% 10.58% 7.19% Nickel (lb) 6.8913 0.52% 0.82% 0.82% -3.55% 1.05% Zinc (lb) 1.3691 -0.10% 2.46% 2.46% 1.32% 8.44% Uranium (lb) weekly 81.25 -1.81% -1.81% -1.81% 12.85% 3.31% Iron Ore (t) 104.86 0.73% -0.47% -0.47% 0.98% 10.97%

Energy

Index 11 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 61.45 1.20% -2.68% -2.68% -11.56% -6.21% Brent Crude 65.14 1.48% -2.40% -2.40% -10.23% -2.49%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

