ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 13 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.090 7.03% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.930 -15.04%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.590 6.31% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.370 -7.74%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.240 5.53% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.880 -7.40%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 6.190 5.45% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.270 -6.36%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.640 5.23% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.360 -6.19%
ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.130 5.12% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.950 -5.92%
FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.940 5.00% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 18.010 -5.81%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.130 4.63% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 288.330 -5.64%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.390 4.12% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 99.140 -5.64%
EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.210 3.78% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.380 -5.61%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.070 3.76% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.690 -5.30%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.150 3.45% XYZ – BLOCK INC 116.540 -5.21%
ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 36.010 3.30% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 6.030 -5.19%
CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.480 3.23% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.290 -4.92%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 132.980 2.89% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 6.670 -4.58%
CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.560 2.81% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.770 -4.35%
SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.510 2.78% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.600 -4.27%
PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.390 2.78% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.280 -4.25%
GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 8.300 2.72% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 -4.17%
QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.280 2.64% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.480 -4.17%

ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-10-25

