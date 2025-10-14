A ‘Cup & Handle’ On BHP Price Chart

Technicals | 10:27 AM

BHP shares retesting the August low, then rallying to a recent high suggests the stock is poised to move higher, Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable reports.

By Michael Gable

Volatility has been quite low for a few months now, so it was only a matter of time until US markets had a wobble.

However, half of Friday’s decline in the US has already been recovered and may well prove to be a storm in a tea cup.

The panic, of course, was over rare earths and this comes back to what we have been highlighting for a while now.

Commodities are entering a new boom period because years of underinvestment have led to problems with supply.

From the US perspective, rare earths is one of the biggest problems, but we will soon be hearing about uranium, copper, oil etc, as reality hits home.

We therefore continue to recommend investors stay overweight in commodities.

Today, we offer a technical view on BHP Group ((BHP))

BHP

After pulling back in early September, BHP managed to hold above the August low before bouncing strongly to retest the recent high.

The past couple of weeks has seen it trade sideways under the recent high and the overall pattern since late-August now resembles that of a “cup and handle” formation.

This is a bullish sign and it indicates BHP is very close to making another decent move higher.

Current levels are a buying opportunity. The next major resistance level is near $46

