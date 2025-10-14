AIPER AND SYDNEY SIXERS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP THROUGH TO 2026

PR NewsWire | 3:00 PM

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aiper, the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions, today proudly announced the renewal of its partnership with the Sydney Sixers through to August 2026, as both teams continue to champion innovation and excellence.

Now entering their second year as part of the Sixers family, Aiper will continue as a Major Partner of the Sydney Sixers WBBL and BBL teams, as well as the Official Pool Cleaning Partner and Official Smart Irrigation Partner of the club.

Aiper’s branding will once again feature prominently on the back of both WBBL and BBL playing and training shirts, as the partnership continues to celebrate the very best of an Australian summer, cricket and the backyard pool.

Sydney Sixers General Manager, Rachael Haynes, said the club was delighted to build on the partnership following a successful first season together.

"We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Aiper for another year," Haynes said.

"They’ve been fantastic supporters of both our men’s and women’s programs, and it’s been great to see the connection between our brands grow.

"Cricket and pools are two things that define summer for so many Australians, and Aiper’s commitment to innovation and lifestyle aligns perfectly with what we want to bring to our members and fans – enjoyment, connection and the best of the season."

"Following a successful first year with the Sydney Sixers, we are thrilled to continue this winning partnership," said Andres Gomez, Aiper’s VP of Sales "The team’s dedication to performance on the field perfectly mirrors our own drive for innovation.

"Building on our strong foundation, we are excited to introduce more fans to Aiper’s latest breakthroughs, including the new Scuba X Series of robotic pool cleaners and the intelligent Smart Irrigation System IrriSense. Just as the Sixers constantly evolve their game, we are pushing the boundaries to redefine conveniencent and efficient backyard solutions for our customers.

"Together, we look forward to creating even more impactful experiences for the Sixers community and embarking on another season of excellence."

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions that effortlessly handle pool and lawn maintenance to save time, money, and energy. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have garnered prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award. Additionally, Aiper has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions. Aiper products are available across Australia through Aiper.com and leading retailers, including Clark Rubber, Pool & Spa Warehouse, and Swimart.

