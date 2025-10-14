All Energy Australia 2025 Returns to Melbourne Amid Record Growth and Global Momentum

PR NewsWire | 3:23 PM

Southern Hemisphere’s largest clean-energy event to unite over 15,000 professionals, 450+ suppliers and 500+ speakers driving Australia’s transition to net zero.

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – All Energy Australia 2025, organised by RX Global in partnership with the Clean Energy Council, returns to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on October 29-30 2025, uniting the world’s leading clean-energy innovators, policymakers and investors under one roof.



Engaged Attendees at All Energy Australia Plenary Session

The 2025 edition is expected to draw over 15,000 attendees, with 450+ global suppliers and 500+ industry speakers spanning every sector of the renewable-energy value chain. Cementing its reputation as the largest clean-energy event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Leadership and Policy on Centre Stage

Incoming Clean Energy Council Chief Executive Jackie Trad will deliver her first public remarks in the role before joining The Hon. Lily D’Ambrosio MP, Minister for Climate Action, Energy and Resources, and the State Electricity Commission, for an exclusive fireside chat on Day One.

Trad will also chair two major sessions in Plenary Hall 2: Powering the Future: Cheaper Home Batteries Program and The Critical Role of Energy Storage and the Grid.

A Conference Program Driving the Energy Transition

The conference program features more than 500 expert speakers across multiple stages and Zones, including the dedicated EV Tech & Infrastructure Zone. Sessions will explore the latest breakthroughs in solar, hydrogen, energy storage, EVs, microgrids, and policy reform. Delivering practical insight into how Australia can accelerate its journey to net zero.

Innovation Across the Exhibition Floor

On the exhibition floor, 450+ suppliers from Australia and around the world will showcase the latest technologies powering the clean-energy revolution. Attendees will discover advancements in renewable generation, smart energy management, electrification of transport, and sustainability solutions that are redefining industry standards.

Events with Purpose

Guided by RX Global’s commitment to "the business of building business", All-Energy Australia 2025 delivers an unmatched experience that connects people, planet and progress.

Across two dynamic days, delegates can participate in:

EV Tech & Infrastructure Zone & Stage – exploring the future of electric transport, batteries and charging networks.

– exploring the future of electric transport, batteries and charging networks. Clean Energy Council Masterclasses – free accredited sessions offering full annual CPD points for installers and designers.

– free accredited sessions offering full annual CPD points for installers and designers. Energy Management Zone and Grid & Network Zone – live panels on demand-side efficiency, grid resilience and digital transformation.

and – live panels on demand-side efficiency, grid resilience and digital transformation. Victorian Government Seminar Series – workshops on workforce growth, home electrification and investment opportunities.

– workshops on workforce growth, home electrification and investment opportunities. Clean Energy Start-Up Display Zone – daily innovation showcases hosted by EnergyLab and featuring emerging technologies.

– daily innovation showcases hosted by EnergyLab and featuring emerging technologies. First Nations & Yarning Circles – conversations led by Indigenous leaders and industry experts on delivering an inclusive net-zero future.

– conversations led by Indigenous leaders and industry experts on delivering an inclusive net-zero future. SolarBuddy Light Build Activation – a hands-on initiative raising awareness for energy poverty through solar innovation.

– a hands-on initiative raising awareness for energy poverty through solar innovation. Skin Smart Clinic – offering free onsite skin-cancer checks for attendees, continuing RX’s wellbeing-first approach.

Beyond the show floor, the event hosts premium networking opportunities including the DNV Breakfast Seminar, Wärtsilä Energy Storage Lunch, Bureau Veritas Breakfast, Women in Renewables Lunch, Grand Networking Event sponsored by REC, and Pacific Green Energy Lounge.

"All Energy Australia brings together every part of the clean-energy ecosystem. From policy and technology to community and commerce, there is something for everyone" said Holly Tankard, Senior Marketing Manager at RX Global. "This year will be our biggest yet, with unprecedented industry engagement and innovation on display."

Registration Now Open & Free

All Energy Australia 2025 is free to attend.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

About the Clean Energy Council:

Established in 2007, the Clean Energy Council is the largest peak body representing the clean energy industry in Australia. It advocates for and works with Australia’s leading large-scale and small-scale renewable energy and storage companies, driving change, raising standards and influencing policy to help accelerate Australia’s transition to a clean energy future. More information at cleanenergycouncil.org.au.

