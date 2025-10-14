ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.650 29.27% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.890 -10.40% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 8.890 15.76% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.880 -9.29% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 8.710 14.01% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.680 -6.85% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.350 13.53% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 5.640 -6.47% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.245 11.36% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.425 -5.56% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.620 9.57% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.920 8.81% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.740 -3.90% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.370 8.71% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.120 -3.51% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.950 7.63% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.490 -3.49% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.415 7.20% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.170 -3.11% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.080 6.93% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.600 -3.11% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.400 5.44% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.260 -2.96% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.570 5.33% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 12.650 -2.92% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.330 5.05% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.950 -2.80% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 21.270 4.99% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.480 -2.49% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 8.690 4.70% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.410 -2.43% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 138.990 4.52% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.210 -2.42% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.010 4.51% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.600 -2.27% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 4.42% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 24.530 -2.15% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.000 4.17% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.760 -2.13%

