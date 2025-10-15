ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 15 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.700 16.30% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.210 -9.87%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.490 11.36% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 5.100 -9.57%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 9.100 10.98% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 3.060 -8.66%
JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.710 9.29% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.570 -6.35%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 9.26% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.430 -5.45%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.520 8.67% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.620 7.42% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.600 -4.23%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.160 6.67% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.925 -3.75%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.160 6.12% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.930 -3.73%
HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.785 6.08% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.090 -2.89%
AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.520 5.77% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.405 -2.77%
EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 21.840 5.61% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.595 -2.46%
JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 34.270 5.45% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.280 -2.29%
ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.890 5.18% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.225 -2.17%
A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.830 5.06% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.330 -2.16%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 4.55% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.810 -2.15%
ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 33.910 4.53% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.385 -2.12%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.490 4.46% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.155 -2.12%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 9.280 4.39% 360 – LIFE360 INC 50.910 -1.96%
NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 14.540 4.38% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.040 -1.94%

