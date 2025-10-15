Drata Expands Global Footprint, Bringing AI-Powered Trust Management to the Asia-Pacific Region

PR NewsWire | 6:00 AM

Company appoints new Regional Vice President in Sydney to fuel regional growth

SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Drata , the leader in AI-Native Trust Management, today reinforced its commitment to Asia-Pacific (APAC) as a fast-growing hub for governance, risk, compliance, and assurance. Drata has significantly expanded its presence in the region, adding Australia and Asia-based companies as customers, opening a new office in Sydney, Australia, and appointing Daniel Ettenhofer as Regional Vice President of Sales to lead strategic growth initiatives.

Organizations across APAC are navigating some of the most complex regulatory environments in the world. As cybersecurity, privacy, and data sovereignty requirements evolve, trust has become a critical business currency. With more than 8,000 customers across 60+ countries, including one-third of the Forbes Cloud 100, Drata has become the most trusted platform for GRC. The company has also received back-to-back Leadership status in the G2 Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Security Compliance.

"With growing regulatory pressures and the need to operate with greater transparency, this is a pivotal moment for GRC in this region," said Daniel Ettenhofer, Regional Vice President of Sales, APAC, at Drata. "Drata is uniquely positioned to empower organizations with AI-driven GRC programs that ease and accelerate the overall journey. I look forward to working closely with our customers to help them navigate these challenges with confidence."

With significant expansion of its local team and regional infrastructure, including a new APAC data center launched in Sydney earlier this year, Drata ensures customers meet data sovereignty requirements while strengthening their overall trust posture. This expansion builds on strong customer demand and partnerships in APAC, enabling enterprises and high-growth companies to streamline compliance with more than 25 frameworks—including support for the Essential 8 framework coming soon—automate risk management, and scale trust with customers, partners, and regulators.

"Our expansion into APAC is yet another testament to Drata’s vision of serving as the trust layer between great companies. GRC is a top priority across the globe, and the stakes for continuous assurance will only grow from here," Adam Markowitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Drata. "As organizations in APAC accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, Drata is excited to help them meet growing security, compliance, and regulatory expectations with speed, scale, and confidence."

About Drata

Drata is the trust layer between great companies and those they do business with. Thousands of organizations around the globe use Drata to automate governance, risk, and compliance, resulting in a strong security posture, streamlined security reviews, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Notable Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

