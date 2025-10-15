MOVUS to Launch PlantOS™ at IMARC 2025 — Prescriptive AI – assisted Decision system for Mining Plant operations

PR NewsWire | 9:30 AM

SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MOVUS (now part of Infinite Uptime Inc.), a global leader in industrial asset intelligence, is launching PlantOS™ at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2025, taking place at ICC Sydney from October 21–23. PlantOS™, the world’s most user-validated Prescriptive AI Platform, empowers metals mining companies to deliver efficient reliable production outcomes.

IMARC, recognised globally as a premier forum for the mining and resources sector, brings together industry leaders, governments, and innovators to explore partnerships, share insights, and drive the future of mining. IMARC will also host ministers and senior officials from over five continents, reinforcing its stature as a global forum for policy and industry collaboration.

The Ultra vSense piezoelectric sensor has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious IMARC 2025 Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award. This nomination recognises the piezoelectric sensor (powering Movus’ PlantOS) as a truly transformative technology for the resources sector and becoming the world’s first piezoelectric sensor to integrate vibration, temperature, and RPM measurement in a single, rugged device specifically engineered for mining environments.

At IMARC 2025, Malcolm Schulstad, COO of MOVUS, will join a joint session titled "How Collaboration, Technology and Innovation are Accelerating Decarbonisation and Productivity," highlighting how modernisation driven by shared strategy and integrated technology is enhancing efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across metals and mining operations in Australia and New Zealand.

With the global mining industry under mounting pressure to improve productivity, control costs, and meet sustainability targets, MOVUS will demonstrate how PlantOS™ enables mining operators to transition from predictive to prescriptive maintenance, where assets not only identify potential issues but also prescribe actionable solutions to enhance uptime and operational efficiency.

Built on years of user validation, PlantOS™ connects seamlessly with critical mining equipment such as excavators, crushers, mills, conveyors, and draglines to deliver a real-time, 360° view of equipment health. Its intelligent insights help operators minimize unplanned downtime, extend equipment life, and optimize process s energy optimization across large-scale mining operations.

"IMARC 2025 is the perfect platform for metals & mining leaders to explore and embrace prescriptive AI-assisted decision making in plant operations," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, CEO of Infinite Uptime. "Through MOVUS and prescriptive AI platform PlantOS™, we’re helping the industry embrace the next phase of prescriptive maintenance, where AI not only predicts failures but prescribes precise actions that improve reliability, efficiency, and sustainability."

Delegates attending IMARC 2025 are invited to visit Booths M37 s M38 to experience live demonstrations of PlantOS™ and learn how MOVUS is helping mining companies around the world future-proof their operations.

About MOVUS:

MOVUS (now part of Infinite Uptime Inc.) is an innovative Australian Tech company, extends the life of industrial assets, reduces unplanned downtime, and supports more sustainable operations through smart, scalable monitoring solutions. MOVUS combines AI- powered insights, continuous diagnostics, and hands-on support to help industries move from predictive to prescriptive maintenance. Powered by PlantOS™, the world’s most user-validated Prescriptive AI platform, MOVUS enables mining, manufacturing, food processing, and utilities to achieve more efficient and sustainable operations without the complexity to achieve more efficient and sustainable operations without complexity.

www.infinite-uptime.com

