Rudi’s View: Tech1 Delivers AI First

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

In this week's Weekly Insights:

-Tech1 Delivers AI First

-Trade Tension Flares Up? UBS Responds

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Ladies & gentlemen, today is 9th of October 2025, and I have seen the future of AI.

It was built and developed in Brisbane, Australia. How cool is that!

On Thursday last week, having attended TechnologyOne's ((TNE)) Showcase event in Melbourne, that was the message I sent to the FNArena team.

Australia is very much playing an active part in the 21st century industrial revolution and it should surprise no-one that one of the highest quality companies on the ASX has created a leading role for itself -- globally.

Tech1 Showcase Melbourne 2025

A Look Into The Future

So what does tomorrow's AI future look like?

It's nothing like your average futurist would have us believe. There's no imminent threat to humanity and there are no agile robots waiting to displace us all.

Tech1, as they like to call themselves, assists local councils and universities with rather boring daily back-office chores such as project management, budgeting, data analysis, hiring people and cleaning up graffiti.

All genuinely boring stuff for people like you and me who are not directly involved. Yet, on Thursday, the room packed with customers, staff and financial analysts became visibly excited about next year's AI-driven product upgrades.

The Big Leap forward is Plus, best described as the intelligent assistant we all wish for during busy days.

Key players in the international development of AI, including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, have started launching services and applications dedicated to corporate users.

Assuming Tech1's Plus is not that different from what is developed elsewhere, the future of AI, at this point, is very much tied in with making time-consuming tasks less onerous, with some added intelligence on top.

Imagine being part of management at a local council or business. While commuting on your way to the office, your mobile tells you two emails received overnight require your attention.

One is from a supplier who needs your signature, the second is from HR inquiring whether everything is in place to accommodate the new staff member joining on Monday.

Your dedicated assistant knows you haven't signed the contract yet, but it can sign off electronically and drop a copy in your folder?

It also has selected a new desk, chair and desktop equipment, in line with company preferences, and is waiting for your approval to send the orders to Procurement for immediate processing.

Your assistant also informs you the sales team is currently running -2% below target, but the leadership team had a meeting yesterday and has worked through multiple scenarios to get back on top.

Would you like to see a detailed overview of prospects and sales to date?

All this can be done by the time you arrive at the office by simply talking to your mobile phone.