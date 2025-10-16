ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.690
|22.02%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.300
|-10.56%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|5.260
|15.10%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|8.430
|-7.36%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|12.170
|13.63%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.410
|-5.80%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|6.300
|11.31%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|20.400
|-5.73%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|112.640
|10.53%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.465
|-5.10%
|APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED
|4.980
|9.21%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.140
|-5.05%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.910
|8.52%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|32.070
|-4.92%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|7.020
|8.00%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.960
|-4.81%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.640
|7.56%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|8.300
|-4.38%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|11.110
|6.62%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.950
|-4.19%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.350
|5.88%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.580
|-4.13%
|MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
|229.000
|5.13%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.135
|-3.81%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.740
|5.02%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|13.460
|-3.37%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.740
|4.98%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|7.350
|-3.29%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|34.500
|4.90%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.155
|-3.13%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.765
|4.79%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.390
|-2.85%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|4.76%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|49.490
|-2.79%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|32.900
|4.28%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.650
|-2.57%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.595
|3.91%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.370
|-2.47%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.330
|3.91%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|15.770
|-2.23%
