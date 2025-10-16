ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.690 22.02% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 8.300 -10.56% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.260 15.10% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 8.430 -7.36% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.170 13.63% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.410 -5.80% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 6.300 11.31% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 20.400 -5.73% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 112.640 10.53% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.465 -5.10% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 4.980 9.21% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.140 -5.05% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.910 8.52% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 32.070 -4.92% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.020 8.00% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.960 -4.81% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.640 7.56% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 8.300 -4.38% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 11.110 6.62% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.950 -4.19% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.350 5.88% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.580 -4.13% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 229.000 5.13% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.135 -3.81% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.740 5.02% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.460 -3.37% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.740 4.98% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.350 -3.29% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 34.500 4.90% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.765 4.79% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.390 -2.85% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% 360 – LIFE360 INC 49.490 -2.79% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 32.900 4.28% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.650 -2.57% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.595 3.91% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.370 -2.47% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.330 3.91% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 15.770 -2.23%

