Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 16, 2025

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

ABB ACE CSL D2O ELD EMR GMG IPD MM8 NWH PNR RMD SOM SRG

ACE ACUSENSUS LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $1.76

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ACE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes Acusensus has announced its largest US contract with a five-year US$23m program for automated workzone speed enforcement in Connecticut.

Post a long tender process, the company succeeded in beating the incumbent operator Verra Mobility, who operated the initial pilot program.

The analyst believes the contract reinforces Acusensus' technology in the US market and sees further opportunities in other states where new legislation is now in place, including Kentucky, Michigan, and Vermont.

Target price is lifted higher to $2 from $1.65 and Buy rating remains unchanged. The analyst also lifts its revenue forecasts by 3% for FY27 and 7% for both FY27 and FY28.

This report was published on October 7, 2025.

CSL CSL LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $216.45

Jarden rates ((CSL)) as Overweight (2) -

CSL reported the loss of a large NHS Ig contract, offset by a tender victory in Australia for Ig supply worth $1.1bn.

Jarden expects the pricing for this contract extension will be better than the original contract pricing negotiated pre-covid in 2020, and the volume may offer gross margin upside to Behring.

The biotech has also won a tender with the National Blood Authority to supply $73.6m of Idelvion over three years from July 2025.

Jarden highlights none of the tender wins are included in current forecasts, with the contract extension only at the end of September, but views there to be upside potential for management's FY26 net profit after tax guidance in constant currency terms.

Target rises to $304.17 from $298.13. Overweight rating retained.

This report was published on October 13, 2025.

D2O DUXTON WATER LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $1.53

Petra Capital rates ((D2O)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital scans across the latest winter rain updates, noting the winter period has failed to refill dam levels ahead of the season drawdown.

The robust snow season will provide some offset in terms of melt, but above-average rainfall is now required to lift dam levels, and the BOM has recently forecast a weak La Niña in spring.

Duxton Water continues to be well positioned to reap the benefits of ongoing dry conditions. The analyst proposes the company’s earnings and cash flow should benefit as Australia moves away from a period dominated by La Niñas.

Buy rating retained with a $2.08 target price.

This report was published on October 13, 2025.

