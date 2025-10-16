UNPACK ’26: EXPEDIA, WOTIF, AND STAYZ REVEAL HOW TRAVELLERS WILL EXPLORE THE WORLD IN 2026

PR NewsWire | 12:00 AM

Expedia’s first-ever Smart Travel Health Check tackles tourism’s biggest challenge: overcrowding.

From sports you’ve never heard of, from book club retreats, slow down towns to farm stays, 2026 trends flip the script on traditional getaways.

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Expedia Group released Unpack ’26: The Trends in Travel™. The annual global report highlights shifts in traveller behaviour and the destinations set to dominate itineraries in 2026.

From Destinations of the Year to slow down towns and reading retreats, to Banana Ball and farm stays, the seven trends in Unpack ’26 offer a look at the future of travel. Each trend is backed by first-party data and insights from 24,000 travellers across 18 countries.*

Expedia — Destinations of the Year: Expedia’s 2026 Destinations of the Year list — powered by real-time data from millions of daily visitors to the Expedia site and app — highlights where global interest is rising fast, even in destinations that haven’t yet gone viral.

Six of these hotspots also meet the criteria for Expedia’s new Smart Travel Health Check — a first-in-travel framework from Expedia, inspired by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The Smart Travel Health Check recognises destinations that offer meaningful travel experiences and proactively manage tourism in a sustainable way, helping to ease the strain on the world’s most overvisited cities.

Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group, added, "Some of my most unforgettable travel moments come from immersing myself in local cultures, supporting local economies, and exploring less-travelled destinations. With 1 billion average monthly travel searches, Expedia Group isn’t just a travel marketplace — we’re a catalyst for positive change. We have a responsibility to shape the future of travel: one that’s smarter, more sustainable, and deeply respectful of the places we go."

"Expedia responded to WTTC’s Call to Action on Destination Stewardship with the launch of the Smart Travel Health Check. This innovative initiative reflects the urgent need to embrace responsible growth models that safeguard communities, protect cultural and natural heritage, and ensure the long-term resilience of destinations," added Christopher Imbsen, Vice President Policy at WTTC. "By applying WTTC’s framework, Expedia is celebrating destinations that work collaboratively to empower residents, strengthen stewardship, and deliver richer, more meaningful travel experiences."

Explore each Destination of the Year here.

Expedia — Fan Voyage : 2026 is a huge year for international sports, but there’s a new wave of fanaticism all about immersive, local experiences. Expedia’s Fan Voyage trend reveals a surge in uniquely regional sporting experiences, with 59% saying they’re likely to attend one while on a trip.

From sumo wrestling in Japan to Muay Thai in Thailand, Aussie travellers — particularly Gen Z and Millennial Aussie travellers (74%) — are seeking front-row seats to learn about timeless traditions. Fan Voyage shows it’s not just about the game — it’s about community, culture, and feeling like a local.

Check out how to get seats to Fan Voyage events here.

Wotif — Parks with Spark: From glamping tents with designer touches to resort-style pools and sleek amenities, Aussie holiday parks are stepping up — and travellers are taking notice. Demand for holiday parks on Wotif is up 13% year-on-year, as more Aussies seek elevated experiences without straying from the classic holiday park charm*.

Now, it’s not just families rolling into holiday parks. With modern upgrades attracting a wider crowd, couples now make up the largest group of holiday park guests (56%), followed by families (40%) — notably, over half of these couples are Gen Z and Millennials.

2026’s Parks with Spark:

Check out the Aussie holiday parks turning heads here

Wotif — Slow Down Towns: Aussies are trading hustle for harmony. In 2026, half of Aussies (50%) say they’ll swap the stress of over-planned trips for peaceful escapes in smaller towns, where the pace is gentler, there are smaller crowds, (80%), and everything they need is close by (78%).

Travellers will even feel better for it with most Aussies reporting that they leave a slower-paced destination feeling relaxed (67%), less stressed (54%) and truly recharged (52%).

Wotif’s 2026 Slow Down Towns

Nagambie, Victoria, Australia

Trinity Beach , Queensland, Australia

, Huskisson, New South Wales, Australia

Robe, South Australia , Australia

, Mollymook, New South Wales, Australia

Explore the towns that are slowing it down here.

Stayz — Readaways : Trips in 2026 are getting "lit" — literally. Stayz reveals 94% of Aussie travellers are seeking getaways focused on reading, relaxation, and quality time with loved ones. As #BookTok continues to dominate social media, interest in literary-themed travels is surging with Pinterest searches for "book club retreat ideas" up 265%, and reading-related terms in guest reviews nearly tripling.*

Recommended Rentals for Readaways:

See more inspiration on Readaways here.

Stayz — Farm Charm : The slow travel movement is gaining ground, with 91% of Aussie travellers expressing interest in staying on or near a farm. Mentions of farm-related experiences in guest reviews have also surged 300% year-over-year,* signaling how travellers are searching for starlit skies over busy city lights in 2026.

Farm Charm is about unplugging and reconnecting with nature. Top activities for travellers include:

Hiking trails (71%)

Animal interactions such as collecting eggs, feeding animals, or birdwatching (63%)

Relaxing hobbies such as crafting, knitting or reading (47%)

Top Farm Charm Finds:

Explore more properties with Farm Charm here.

The 2026 Set-Jetting Forecast: Set-Jetting is back — and bigger than ever. First spotlighted by Expedia in 2022, this trend of travelling to destinations inspired by TV shows and movies is now projected to become a potential $8 billion industry in the U.S. alone.* Interest is accelerating with 44% of Aussie travellers saying their desire to take a set-jetting trip has increased in the past year.

With The White Lotus’s next location in France still to be officially confirmed, the 2026 Set-Jetting Forecast reveals the next wave of cinematic escapes — from the U.K.’s rolling hills of Yorkshire to the epic coastlines of Croatia. Set-Jetting is turning binge-worthy moments into bucket-list adventures.

The 2026 Set-Jetting Forecast Location Film/Series Inspiration Yorkshire, U.K. Wuthering Heights and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Tuscany, Italy Jay Kelly Samoa, Polynesia Moana (Live Action) Dalmatian Coast, Croatia People We Meet on Vacation Peloponnese, Greece The Odyssey Los Angeles, U.S. Nobody Wants This Wellington, New Zealand Avatar: Fire & Ash Palawan, Philippines The Last Resort

Read more about Set-Jetting here.

To learn more about the travel trends in Unpack ’26, visit www.expedia.com.au/unpack26. Visit www.expedia.com.au/newsroom for Unpack ’26 assets and more news from Expedia, Wotif, and Stayz.

Notes to Editor:

Third-Party Methodology

Third-party research was conducted by market research partner OnePoll in accordance with the Market Research Society’s Code of Conduct. The Study was conducted online among 24,000 adult respondents across 18 countries, including 1,000 adult respondents in Australia, who are planning domestic or international travel in the next three years. Gen Z respondents are defined as those aged 18 to 24, while the combined Gen Z and Millennial group includes all respondents aged 18 to 44.

Expedia — 2026 Destinations of the Year: Beyond the Crowds

Destinations of the Year list based on increases in flight + accommodation searches on Expedia for travel on January 1-December 31, 2024 vs. January 1-December 31, 2025.

?? denotes destinations that meet the Smart Travel Health Check framework, aligned with World Travel + Tourism Council (WTTC) principles. The Smart Travel Health Check helps travellers identify destinations that offer rich cultural and natural experiences without the overcrowding seen in many of the world’s most popular cities.

Expedia — Fan Voyage

Top unique sporting activities based on global consumer survey data.

Wotif — Parks with Spark

Based on holiday park demand on Wotif: 1 September 2023–31 May 2024 vs. 1 September 2024–1 April 2025

Stayz — Readaways

Pinterest data based on Pinterest 2025 Summer Trend Report.

Top Readaways on Stayz based on global guest reviews with reading-related terms such as "reading retreat" or "library."

Stayz — Farm Charm

Stayz guest review increase based on global data from May 2023 to Apr 2024 vs. May 2024-Apr 2025.

Top Farm Charm finds on Stayz based on global guest reviews with farm-related terms such as "farm" or "homestead."

2026 Set-Jetting Forecast

Set-Jetting projection based on consumer survey data showing 13% of US travellers have booked a trip after seeing a location featuring on-screen. Of these, 25% noted they spent between $1,000 and $2,000 on the trip. If applied to the U.S. adult population (~260m), the potential projected impact on the travel industry is $8.45bn.

About Unpack ’26

Q: What is Unpack ’26?

A: Unpack ’26 is the annual global travel insights report from Expedia Group, building on years of trend forecasting and traveller behavior analysis. It draws on first-party data from Expedia, Wotif, and Stayz, along with insights from 24,000 travellers across 18 countries, making it one of the most comprehensive travel trend reports in the industry.

Q: What makes Unpack ’26 a credible source for travel trends?

A: The report combines real-time platform data from millions of users with third-party research conducted by OnePoll, following the Market Research Society’s Code of Conduct. Its findings are backed by behavioural insights, booking patterns, and cultural signals, making it a trusted resource for media, industry leaders, and travellers alike.

Q: What is the Smart Travel Health Check and how is it used in Unpack ’26?

A: Expedia’s Smart Travel Health Check assesses destinations based on the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) six principles for sustainable tourism management. Destinations that meet these criteria are better equipped to manage tourism sustainably, protect local environments, and support communities. Destinations without a ?? may not yet meet or have measurable data for all six principles; however, they still offer rich travel experiences. Their inclusion reflects Expedia’s commitment to showcasing a diverse range of destinations while encouraging progress toward sustainable tourism.

Q: How are destinations evaluated for the Smart Travel Health Check?

A: The Smart Travel Health Check indicates that a destination has been assessed against six key principles to ensure responsible and resilient tourism. These include having stewardship bodies with legitimacy and funding, a shared vision with local communities, data-driven planning, smart monitoring systems, transparent reinvestment of tourism revenue, and meaningful empowerment of residents. Destinations that meet these criteria are better equipped to manage tourism sustainably, protect local environments, and support communities. To read more about WTTC’s research, follow this link.

Q: What are the key travel trends identified in Unpack ’26?

A: The report spotlights several major trends shaping travel in 2026:

Set-Jetting: Screen-inspired travel

Screen-inspired travel Slow Down Towns: Slower paced trips

Slower paced trips Parks with Spark: Holiday parks with standout amenities and accommodation

Holiday parks with standout amenities and accommodation Farm Charm: Nature-based, slow travel

Nature-based, slow travel Readaways: Literary-themed retreats

Literary-themed retreats Fan Voyage: Sport-driven cultural experiences

Q: Where can I access the full Unpack ’26 report and assets?

A: Visit www.expedia.com.au/newsroom for the full Unpack ’26 report, downloadable assets, and brand-specific insights from Expedia, Wotif, and Stayz.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, Expedia Group™ helps people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections.

Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands in Australia include Expedia®, Wotif.com®, and Stayz®. Its B2B arm, Private Label Solutions, delivers industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travellers. Expedia Group Advertising helps partners extend their reach and connect with travellers across its travel sites and a broad range of offsite channels through its travel media network.

© 2025 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com .

Follow Expedia Group on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Follow Expedia on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, X and YouTube.

Follow Wotif on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, X and YouTube.

Follow Stayz on Instagram, Facebook and X.

