ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.200 4.55% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -14.29% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.560 4.12% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.520 -12.44% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 6.500 3.67% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.265 -9.96% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.600 3.53% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.390 -9.41% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.830 3.37% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 19.520 -9.25% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.110 3.01% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.590 -8.02% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.650 2.98% 360 – LIFE360 INC 45.540 -7.98% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.440 2.95% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.770 -7.83% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 149.960 2.87% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.590 -7.70% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5.170 2.78% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.880 -7.22% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.785 2.61% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.820 -7.21% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.570 2.32% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 6.780 -7.12% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 26.050 2.32% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.200 -6.79% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.380 2.22% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.210 -6.67% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 8.970 2.16% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 105.250 -6.56% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.670 1.92% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.440 1.87% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.620 -6.43% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 20.180 1.87% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.335 -6.32% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 4.150 1.72% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.790 -6.28% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.200 1.69% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.750 -6.17%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms