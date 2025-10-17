ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|9.200
|4.55%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.210
|-14.29%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|5.560
|4.12%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.520
|-12.44%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|6.500
|3.67%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.265
|-9.96%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|12.600
|3.53%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.390
|-9.41%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.830
|3.37%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|19.520
|-9.25%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.110
|3.01%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.590
|-8.02%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|8.650
|2.98%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|45.540
|-7.98%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.440
|2.95%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.770
|-7.83%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|149.960
|2.87%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.590
|-7.70%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|5.170
|2.78%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|4.880
|-7.22%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.785
|2.61%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|6.820
|-7.21%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.570
|2.32%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|6.780
|-7.12%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|26.050
|2.32%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.200
|-6.79%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.380
|2.22%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.210
|-6.67%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.970
|2.16%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|105.250
|-6.56%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|11.670
|1.92%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.145
|-6.45%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|17.440
|1.87%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.620
|-6.43%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|20.180
|1.87%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.335
|-6.32%
|CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT
|4.150
|1.72%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.790
|-6.28%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.200
|1.69%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|7.750
|-6.17%
