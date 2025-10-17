Next Week At A Glance – 10-24 Oct 2025

Weekly Reports | 12:58 PM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-September’s softer-than-expected labour data release sent the ASX200 higher on Thursday to a new all-time intra-day high of 9109.7 post announcement, which kick-started expectations of an RBA rate cut at the November board meeting.

-UBS still expects the RBA to cut by -25bp in November, but the decision is conditional on 3Q trimmed mean inflation not coming in over 1% higher on the prior quarter.

-Westpac noted, “the more the RBA hesitates in the face of uncertainty, the more likely it is domestic inflation pressures surprise to the downside next year”; and, “if the RBA does hold in November, that they end up cutting in February rises, as does our expectation that the trough will be 2.85% rather than something higher.”

-It was another week of volatility with lots of churn under the surface. Materials were the standout, up over 3.5%, no thanks to gold, which ripped higher and took Australian gold miners with it. Gold is trading towards US$4,400/oz.

-The gold price is up 12% in October and 30% since Fed Chair Powell’s dovish pivot at Jackson Hole in August. No wonder there are queues at ABC Bullion near Sydney’s Martin Place.

-Real estate benefited from the change in narrative around RBA rate cuts and Goodman Group ((GMG)) catching some love from Macquarie Group’s ((MQG)) US$40bn data centre sale.

-Healthcare continued to be bought, the sector up nearly 2.5%, with CSL ((CSL)) attracting some interest, unlike ResMed ((RMD)).

-Consumer discretionary, info tech, and communication services were the worst sectors, notably technology, down some -3.5%, although some buying has emerged on Friday with a rotation out of high flyers like Droneshield ((DRO)) and rare earths stocks.

-US markets continue to gyrate on US/China trade tensions, with no deal in sight, and both the Democrats and Republicans are not budging on the shutdown, with both claiming victory in the polls.

-US earnings season rolls on next week with Australia’s AGM season gearing up alongside ongoing quarterly updates and some results offering more insights into the state of economic play and corporate earnings.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Takeover talks between Blackstone and Iress ((IRE)) have stalled over price and due diligence access.

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is reportedly breaking up and selling the $2.5bn Paraway Pastoral in parts due to investor pressure.

-Boab Metals ((BML)) launched a $50m equity capital raising at 40c per share for early development if its lead-silver Sorby Hills project.

-JPMorgan has been appointed to seek buyers for Foresight Group’s 29.1% stake in Flinders Port Holdings, the owner and operator of the Port of Adelaide.

-Affinity Equity Partners is selling ScotPac, one of Australia’s largest non-bank lenders to SME’s.

-Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners is nearing a $1bn deal for Queensland waste firm BMI.

-Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) is leading a private equity buyout of FleetPartners Group ((FPR)) for $621m with rival bids from Bain and Mitsubishi Motors.

-Palantir noted it uses AI to assist Coles Group ((COL)) to gather data on staff hours and preferences to help improve worker satisfaction and customer churn.

-JPMorgan attributed a rush to sell levered ETFs for magnifying Friday’s steep market sell off.

-Pacific Equity Partners is looking at Alliance Aviation ((AQZ)) with Qantas Airways ((QAN)) considers selling its stake.

-Solomon Lew adds a further 2% to his equity ownership in Myer Holdings ((MYR)) through Blue Ocean Equities.

-Brazilian Rare Earths ((BRE)) launched a $120m equity capital raising .

-Australia’s largest super funds are visiting Britain next week to boost awareness of the $4.3trn system’s capacity to invest in infrastructure and growth in UK.

-South32 ((S32)) progresses the sale of Cannington for $1bn by appointing Barrenjoey and JPMorgan to sell the silver operations.

-Capstone Copper ((CSC)) is selling -25% of Santo Domingo mine to Orion for up to $522m with a buy-back option post-production.

-Bickford’s owner Angelo Kotses raises its stake in Maggie Beer ((MBH)) to 19.99%.

-Sydney-based used car refurbisher and dealer Carma is looking to raise $95m, $70m in primary raising and $20-$25m in an investor selldown for a $270-$300m IPO listing.

-Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) has sold a network of 50 data centres across North and South American to Global Infrastructure Partners and the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership, a consortium including BlackRock, Nvidia and Microsoft for US$40bn.

-The ACCC is investigating the Southern Cross Media Group ((SXL)) merger with Seven West Media ((SWM)) over competition and content concerns.

-Nine Entertainment is reported as looking at Quadrant’s QMS as it readies for sale.

-Supreme Court has ruled Cosette must go ahead with its $672m takeover of Mayne Pharma Group ((MYX)) despite its bid to withdraw.

-Barrenjoey is facilitating the $80m sale of equity in Generation Development Group ((GDG)) from Mark Carnegie for $7.38 per share.

-Blackstone has mandated Citi and CIMB to secure capital partners for its Malaysian 150MW data centre.

-WAM Income Maximiser ((WMX)) is raising $120m after the fund-raising target for the ASX listed hybrid fund missed by about $30m.

-Orthocell ((OCC)) launched a $25m placement at $1.30 per share to increase US manufacturing capacity and sales for Remplir.

-Oaktree is back in debt renegotiation talks with Star Entertainment Group ((SGR)).

-National Australia Bank ((NAB)) looks like the only buyer of HSBC Australia’s retail business.

-Orian is selling $600m in Capstone Copper ((CSC)) shares after Hadrian Capital Partners sold its stake for $688m.

-Ord Minnett and Canaccord Genuity have launched a global IPO roadshow for Advanced Energy Minerals, a producer of high-quality alumina.

-Radiopharm Theranostics ((RAD)) is aiming to raise $35m at 3c per share with a further $5 through a share purchase plan.

-ASIC apparently did not inform Equity Trustees ((EQT)) about its concerns around Shield Master Fund after it informed Macquarie Group ((MQG).

-Firmus Technologies has signed an initial $4.5bn agreement with Nvidia and local data centre company CDC Data Centres ((IFT)) to build Ai factories and fit CDC with its cooling software.

-Eroad ((ERD)) has flagged an impairment up to -NZ$130m due to challenging conditions in the US market.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

Available at https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

