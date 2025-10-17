Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 October 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 09 October 2025 to 16 October 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

Thursday 09 October 2025 Little Big Things focuses on some of today’s biggest ESG issues, including the new government reduction target, transition action plans, corporate safety records, and more

2 – Australia’s Data Centre Boom Marches On Thursday 09 October 2025 CommBank’s transition to the cloud is symbolic of the systemic shifts across enterprises as they position in the cloud for the AI era

3 – Uranium Week: Price Frenzy Fades Tuesday 14 October 2025 The U308 spot price took a breather last week as buying from funds subsided and volumes contracted

4 – Rudi’s View: Tech1 Delivers AI First Wednesday 15 October 2025 In this week’s Weekly Insights: -Tech1 Delivers AI First -Trade Tension Flares Up? UBS Responds

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-10-25 Monday 13 October 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – The Market In Numbers – 11 Oct 2025 Saturday 11 October 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

7 – In Brief: Telix, Santos, Woodside & Acusensus Friday 10 October 2025 This week’s In Brief presents two stocks which have fallen due to extraneous factors combined with an unexpected technology story

8 – $2.3bn Battery Subsidy Reshaping Australia’s Energy Stocks Thursday 16 October 2025 Australia’s clean energy landscape is being reshaped by the federal government’s $2.3bn Cheaper Home Batteries program

9 – The Long View: Bubble Or Boom? Tuesday 14 October 2025 Whether or not a stock market bubble is forming has become a key debate for investors. ClearBridge Investments believes a boom may be on the horizon, driven by a favourable policy mix and a healthy consumer that should support earnings growth

10 – Quenching Growth: How New Desalination Plants Could Boost ASX Stocks Monday 13 October 2025 Australia has a dry climate, making it the second driest continent in the world, prompting the country to rethink how it sources its most essential resource: water

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms