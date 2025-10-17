Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 October 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM
Our top ten news from 09 October 2025 to 16 October 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 09-10-2025
Thursday 09 October 2025
Little Big Things focuses on some of today’s biggest ESG issues, including the new government reduction target, transition action plans, corporate safety records, and more
2 – Australia’s Data Centre Boom Marches On
Thursday 09 October 2025
CommBank’s transition to the cloud is symbolic of the systemic shifts across enterprises as they position in the cloud for the AI era
3 – Uranium Week: Price Frenzy Fades
Tuesday 14 October 2025
The U308 spot price took a breather last week as buying from funds subsided and volumes contracted
4 – Rudi’s View: Tech1 Delivers AI First
Wednesday 15 October 2025
In this week’s Weekly Insights: -Tech1 Delivers AI First -Trade Tension Flares Up? UBS Responds
5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-10-25
Monday 13 October 2025
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
6 – The Market In Numbers – 11 Oct 2025
Saturday 11 October 2025
Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements
7 – In Brief: Telix, Santos, Woodside & Acusensus
Friday 10 October 2025
This week’s In Brief presents two stocks which have fallen due to extraneous factors combined with an unexpected technology story
8 – $2.3bn Battery Subsidy Reshaping Australia’s Energy Stocks
Thursday 16 October 2025
Australia’s clean energy landscape is being reshaped by the federal government’s $2.3bn Cheaper Home Batteries program
9 – The Long View: Bubble Or Boom?
Tuesday 14 October 2025
Whether or not a stock market bubble is forming has become a key debate for investors. ClearBridge Investments believes a boom may be on the horizon, driven by a favourable policy mix and a healthy consumer that should support earnings growth
10 – Quenching Growth: How New Desalination Plants Could Boost ASX Stocks
Monday 13 October 2025
Australia has a dry climate, making it the second driest continent in the world, prompting the country to rethink how it sources its most essential resource: water